Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
Test Cricket’s 150th Anniversary: Melbourne Set to Host Landmark Day-Night Match

Test cricket’s 150th anniversary will be marked in grand style as Australia and England prepare for a historic showdown under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Test cricket’s 150th anniversary will be marked in grand style as Australia and England prepare for a historic showdown under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 15, 2027, the 150th Anniversary Test will be a significant day-night spectacle, as reported by Cricket.com.au.

First-Ever Men’s Day-Night Test at the MCG

This landmark match will be the first time a men’s Test is played under lights at the MCG, following the Women’s Ashes Test earlier this year at the same venue. The MCG, which hosted the first-ever Test match in 1877, holds deep historical significance in the cricketing world.

Newly appointed Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg expressed his excitement about the occasion, emphasizing that this match between Australia and England would be among the most significant events in Test cricket’s history. He highlighted that playing such a historic fixture under lights would be a remarkable way to honor the sport’s legacy.

Honoring the Legacy of Test Cricket

Reflecting on past milestone matches, Greenberg noted that the Centenary Test in 1977 was an iconic encounter, featuring legendary performances. He believes the 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will create its own unforgettable moments, further enriching Test cricket’s heritage.

“The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events, and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game’s rich heritage and Test cricket’s modern evolution.” “It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion.” Todd Greenberg said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“The Centenary Test created many iconic performances, and I’m sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories. This season’s Ashes Series will whet the appetite for this clash in exactly two years, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer,” he added.

With the first-ever Test played at the MCG in 1877 and the Centenary Test in 1977, the upcoming 150th-anniversary match promises to be another historic chapter in the story of Test cricket.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Australia england MCG Melbourne Test Cricket

