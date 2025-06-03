Texas Tech Ends Oklahoma’s Four-Year WCWS Title Streak In Walk-Off Win

In a poignant moment after the game, Glasco embraced Sam Landry, the Oklahoma pitcher and No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft.

In a dramatic showdown that ended a collegiate softball dynasty, Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma 3-2 on Monday night to reach the Women's College World Series (WCWS) finals for the first time in program history.

The Red Raiders (53-12) clinched the win on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Lauren Allred, breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the victory, Texas Tech ended Oklahoma’s bid for a fifth consecutive WCWS title and punched their ticket to the best-of-three championship series against in-state rival Texas, starting Wednesday.

Walk-off Moment Sends Red Raiders to First WCWS Finals

The game reached a fever pitch in the final inning. Oklahoma (52-9), trailing 2-0 and down to its final strike, got a jolt from Abigale Dayton, who blasted a game-tying two-run homer just her third of the season off ace pitcher NiJaree Canady.

But Texas Tech answered quickly. Mihyia Davis singled with one out, Hailey Toney followed with a double, and Allred delivered the game-winning fly ball. Oklahoma right fielder Sydney Barker’s throw home was wide, allowing Davis to score easily and seal the upset.

Ending a Dynasty: Oklahoma’s WCWS Reign Comes to a Close

Under legendary coach Patty Gasso, Oklahoma had won four consecutive WCWS titles and was aiming for an unprecedented fifth. However, this year’s roster featured 14 newcomers, including nine freshmen, making the semifinal run all the more impressive.

“Congratulations to Texas Tech,” Gasso said. “They earned that. They played well. They hit well. They pitched well. So well deserved.”

Canady Shines Again as Tech Makes History

NiJaree Canady, the reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and NFCA Pitcher of the Year, earned the win despite losing the shutout. Formerly of Stanford, Canady transferred to Texas Tech in a landmark NIL deal reportedly worth over $1 million, and she has now led her new team to the brink of a national title.

“I think people doubted us,” Canady said postgame. “We just didn’t have any pressure. We just wanted to go play softball.”

Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco, who joined the program this season after coaching at Louisiana, praised his team’s resilience. “We don’t want it to be easy,” he told them after the blown lead. “It’s Oklahoma. You knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Let’s go to work right here.”

Bittersweet Reunion for Glasco and Landry

In a poignant moment after the game, Glasco embraced Sam Landry, the Oklahoma pitcher and No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft. Landry had played for Glasco at Louisiana, along with Davis and Allred, before transferring.

“It’s bittersweet,” Landry said. “Super happy for them. That’s a lot of my old teammates. I’m glad they’re getting to experience it.”

Texas Tech now prepares to face Texas, which is making its third finals appearance in four years after falling to Oklahoma in both 2022 and 2024. The all-Texas WCWS finals promises high drama and fierce competition as the Red Raiders chase their first national championship.

