Thai Footballer Sofwan Awae Dies After Lightning Strike During Golok FA Cup Match: WATCH Viral Video

A football match in southern Thailand ended in tragedy on Tuesday evening after a lightning strike hit the pitch during a regional tournament, killing 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae and injuring several others.

The incident occurred during the semi-final of the Golok FA Cup at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, located in Narathiwat province near the Malaysian border. According to local authorities, the match was being played amid heavy rain when lightning struck the ground near a group of players.

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said the incident took place at around 5:30 pm local time. Emergency services were quickly called to the stadium as panic spread among players, officials and spectators.

A football player was killed and 12 others were injured after a lightning strike hit the field during a match in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/XLAMhPxqgV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2026

Awae, who had recently joined Thai third-tier club Yala FC, suffered the most serious injuries in the strike. Medical responders immediately attempted to revive him on the field before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

Reports also stated that at least 12 other players were injured in the incident, though the extent of their injuries has not yet been fully disclosed.

Videos of the lightning strike have rapidly circulated across social media platforms. The footage appears to show a bright flash striking close to the players, followed by a powerful explosion that caused multiple footballers to collapse instantly on the pitch.

The terrifying scenes prompted an immediate response from teammates, match officials and spectators, who rushed onto the field to assist the injured before ambulances arrived.

Awae had reportedly signed for Yala FC only a few days before the tournament, making the tragedy even more devastating for his family, teammates and the local football community. The winger was considered a promising young player and had been looking forward to beginning a new chapter in his career.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of outdoor sporting events during severe weather conditions. Football authorities and organisers are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the match and whether play should have been suspended earlier due to the worsening weather.

Lightning strikes during sporting events are relatively rare but can be fatal, particularly in open stadiums where players are exposed to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Awae from local football clubs, supporters and members of the Thai football community, who have expressed shock and sadness over the loss of the young footballer.

The remaining matches of the Golok FA Cup are now expected to be reviewed as officials continue investigating the incident and assessing the condition of the injured players.