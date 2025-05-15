Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Thang-Ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur Dominate

Thang-Ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur Dominate

As far as Thang-Ta is concerned, it won’t be wrong to say Huidrom Premkumar has been the lone force in the development and growth of the sport.

Thang-Ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur Dominate

Thang-Ta at Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar pick up historic golds as Manipur dominate


Manipur’s martial art Thang-Ta, one of the five indigenous sports contested at Khelo India Youth Games 2025 (KIYG), concluded on Wednesday at Gaya’s Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD). Hosts Bihar made KIYG history by bagging their first golds, while Manipur had the biggest haul with three golds.

The Government of India, led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to popularize the indigenous sports like Thang-Ta, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalarippayattu and Yogasana. People running these sports all across the country are looking to get a berth for their respective sports in the 2036 Olympics which India intends to host for the first time in its history.

As far as Thang-Ta is concerned, it won’t be wrong to say Huidrom Premkumar has been the lone force in the development and growth of the sport. Now 70 years old, Premkumar shed light on the Thang-Ta journey.

“The sport was banned by the British in 1891 because it was causing them trouble. Through the efforts of a local Raja, it was brought back in 1930 and thereafter my guru Rajkumar Sanahan took charge,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Sanahan passed away in 1988, the Thang Ta baton fell to Premkumar’s lot and he has since tried to take it to all corners of India and abroad. South Korea and Iran have hosted Thang-Ta events, all thanks to him. The real boost for the sport came in 2021 when the Government of India decided to bring it to the KIYG. The sport has grown since.

“I have devoted all my life to Thang-Ta. So very happy where we are today. But we need to do a lot more. We need to encourage our local martial arts. Not to disrespect others martial arts, like the Japanese or Chinese but the priority should be on the local, native martial arts,” Premkumar said.

Hundreds of kids participated in the event. Thang-Ta has two variants in the KIYG. One is Phunaba Ama which is the traditional one. Here the participants use a sword (Cheibee in Manipuri) and a shield (Chungoi in Manipuri).

The other category is Phunaba Anishuba, invented by Premkumar himself. Here, there is no shield (Chungoi) but kicking is allowed. In all 25 states and 128 athletes across four weight categories (-52kg & -56kg for girls and -56kg & -60kg for boys) participated in the event with 8 gold medals at stake. The three-day event from May 12-14 saw pre-quarterfinals, quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals played amid much excitement.

For More on Khelo India Youth Games, click: https://youth.kheloindia.gov.in/
For Medal Tally of KIYG 2025, click: https://youth.kheloindia.gov.in/medal-tally

Manipur bagged three out of 8 available golds thanks to Thokchom Srinivas Singh, Konjengbam Pareihanba Singh and Thangjam Lembisana Devi, while Bihar and Assam bagged two each. One gold to Madhya Pradesh. Priya Prerna and Mahika Kumari made the host state proud by wining gold in Phunaba Ama (-52kg) and Phunaba Anishuba (-56kg). These were Bihar’s first golds in KIYG history. They also won three bronze through Bhumik Raj, Lucky Kumar and Suvakshi Sargam. Previously they only had one bronze to speak of.

Bihar coach Sarangthem Tiken Singh, who originally hails from Manipur and was appointed Bihar coach following a request from the local federation to the national federation, played a key role in the Thang-Ta success for the host state. “The kids are very talented here. We had a two-month camp in Rajgir. They worked very hard. I was surprised how fast they learned. I’m very happy for them, also extremely proud,” he said.

ALSO READ: Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fail 10th Boards? Netizens Joke About BCCI Calling For DRS

 

Filed under

Indigenous Sports India Khelo India 2025 Thang Ta Martial Art

Officials confirmed that

Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 27 As Officials Confirm 4 More Deaths
newsx

BCCI’s Overseas Player Instructions Affects 7 IPL Teams: What You Need To Know
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years...
newsx

Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer ‘Jail Premier League’ In Final vs Capitals |...
Turkey earthquake

BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Konya’s Kulu District In Turkey, No Damage Reported
newsx

Thang-Ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 27 As Officials Confirm 4 More Deaths

Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 27 As Officials Confirm 4 More Deaths

BCCI’s Overseas Player Instructions Affects 7 IPL Teams: What You Need To Know

BCCI’s Overseas Player Instructions Affects 7 IPL Teams: What You Need To Know

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years...

Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer ‘Jail Premier League’ In Final vs Capitals | Watch Video

Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer ‘Jail Premier League’ In Final vs Capitals |...

BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Konya’s Kulu District In Turkey, No Damage Reported

BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Konya’s Kulu District In Turkey, No Damage Reported

Entertainment

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom