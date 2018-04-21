Indian skipper Virat Kohli thanked Master-Blaster Sachin Tendulkar through a post on Twitter. Virat thanked Sachin for praising and writing a blog about his hard working journey, skills and achievements. The post came after Virat Kohli was named in Time's 100 most influential people.

Indian captain and run machine Virat Kohli thanked ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar through a tweet for penning and praising him. The Indian captain’s tweet came after he was named in TIME’s 100 most influential people, on Friday. Virat Kohli is one of the only 2 sportspeople outside of the USA to feature in this illustrious list. Praising and thanking master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar Kohli wrote, “Thank you Sachin Tendulkar paaji for such warm and encouraging words. Truly honored for being able to make it to the Time’s 100 list. #Times100 #grateful.”

Earlier, master blaster has penned and praised the Delhi boy saying, “The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India.” “Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.”

Thank you @sachin_rt paaji for such warm and encouraging words. Truly honored for being able to make it to the @Time's 100 list. #Times100 #grateful 🙏😇 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 20, 2018

“Every sportsman knows what it’s like to have good spells and bad ones too. Virat took the criticism he faced during a disappointing West Indies series and returned home with a goal: to improve not only his technique but also his fitness level. He’s never looked back.” “My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game.

“I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!”.

