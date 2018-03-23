With Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure being confirmed by Manchester United amid the rumours about the Swedish sensation joining MLS giants La Galaxy next season, Manchester United and Arsenal stars Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan bid farewell to United’s No 9 last night on Thursday. In a simple tweet as his tribute to Zlatan, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said that he will be missing him and wished Ibrahimovic all the best for his next venture in the United States.

As Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure from Manchester United looking almost confirmed with the Red Devils official relieving him of his duties on Thursday night, Manchester United and Arsenal stars Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan sang praises for the Swedish striker one last time on social media. Premier League giants Manchester United officially confirmed that they have agreed to the termination of former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus star—Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect. Ibrahimovic, who joined Manchester United last season on a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is likely to confirm his signing with La Galaxy following his exit from Old Trafford.

The 36-year old who had a stellar first season with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United where he scored 28 goals in all competition and was pivotal in the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) and UEFA Europa League title triumphs The retired Swedish forward came under the radar of MLS side LA Galaxy following his struggles with subsequent knee injuries which prevented Zlatan to embark his return in Mourinho’s squad this season. MLS giants La Galaxy, who have been successful in roping former Premier League and La Liga stars Steven Gerrard and David Beckham in the past, are yet to confirm Ibrahimovic arrival in the United States.

Confirming Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure from their side, Manchester United released an official statement on Thursday night about the termination of his contract at Old Trafford. “Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect,” the club said. “Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future,” the club added. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s partner in crime at Old Trafford, Manchester United star Paul Pogba also took to Twitter and acknowledged the Lion’s exit.

“You’ll be missed Lion, wish you all the best,” Paul Pogba said on Twitter and paid tribute to Zlatan with a short video of the Swedish striker. Pogba was already joined by former Manchester United midfielder and current Arsenal star— Henrick Mkhitaryan. “Show must go on in Hollywood,” Mkhitaryan said. “It has been an honour to know you, Genius! All the best in USA @Ibra_official,” he added.

