‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And Viral Celebration

With the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just days away, Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a trip down memory lane, recalling his first-ever IPL auction in 2013. In a conversation with his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah reflected on the life-changing moment when he was picked by Mumbai Indians as an uncapped player for ₹1.2 crore.

Speaking about the experience, Bumrah shared that he was at home when the auction took place. “It was the first time uncapped players were being auctioned. When my name came up, I did not expect this price. At that time, I was just trying to make a living in cricket, so this really helped,” he recalled.

Bumrah’s journey with Mumbai Indians has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since making his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013, where he dismissed Virat Kohli as his maiden IPL wicket, the right-arm pacer has been a crucial asset for the franchise. Over 11 seasons, he has played 133 matches and scalped 165 wickets, cementing his reputation as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers.

“That boy is older”

The discussion also took a lighthearted turn when Sanjana showed Bumrah a clip from his first IPL game, featuring an animated celebration after dismissing Kohli. Reflecting on the moment, the 31-year-old pacer humorously remarked, “That boy is older, that boy is a father now, and that boy is mature.”

Bumrah, currently ranked the No.1 Test bowler, missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury but is now gearing up for the IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22. As he prepares for another high-intensity campaign with Mumbai Indians, fans will be eager to see if he can recreate the magic that has defined his career over the years.

