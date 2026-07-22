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Home > Sports News > The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men’s Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know

The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men’s Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know

The latest edition of The Hundred is underway, with the men's competition having started on July 21. The opening fixture saw MI London take on Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval, kicking off another exciting season of 100-ball cricket. Featuring eight franchise teams and some of the biggest names in world cricket, The Hundred 2026 promises high-quality action throughout the tournament. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, squads and live streaming details.

The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men's Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know
The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men's Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 22:30 IST

The Hundred 2026: The latest edition of The Hundred is underway, with the men’s competition having started on July 21. The opening fixture saw MI London take on Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval, kicking off another exciting season of 100-ball cricket. Featuring eight franchise teams and some of the biggest names in world cricket, The Hundred 2026 promises high-quality action throughout the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, squads and live streaming details.

The Hundred 2026 Men’s Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Men’s squad: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Joe Clarke, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Donovan Ferreira, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Montgomery, Mitch Owen, Mustafizur Rahman, Will Smeed, Usman Tariq, Jordan Thompson, Chris Wood, Sean Dickson, Tom Helm

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London Spirit Men’s squad: Liam Livingstone (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dewald Brevis, James Coles, Mason Crane, Matt Fisher, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Jamie Overton, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, James Rew, David Willey, Adam Zampa, Kiran Carlson, Henry Crocombe.

Manchester Super Giants Men’s squad: Aiden Markram (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Leus Du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Max Holden, Heinrich Klaasen, Tom Moores, Tawanda Muyeye, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw, Tim Seifert, Josh Tongue, Paul Walter, Adam Finch, James Sales.

MI London Men’s squad: Sam Curran (c), Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Richard Gleeson, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Sowter, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, James Vince, Eddie Jack, Seb Morgan.

Southern Brave Men’s squad: Chris Jordan (c), Tom Abell, Jofra Archer, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Falconer, Ben McKinney, David Miller, Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Luke Wood, Dan Worrall, Manny Lumsden, Saif Zaib.

Sunrisers Leeds Men’s squad: Zak Crawley (c), Abrar Ahmed, Tom Alsop, Ed Barnard, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, Tom Lawes, Daniel Lawrence, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Potts, Ryan Rickelton, Reece Topley, Charlie Allison, Matty Revis.

Trent Rockets Men’s squad: Sam Billings (c), Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Tom Banton, Danny Briggs, Brad Currie, Tim David, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Matt Henry, Louis Kimber, Ben Mayes, Dan Mousley, Craig Overton, Mitchell Santner, Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson.

Welsh Fire Men’s squad: Phil Salt (c), Tom Aspinwall, Jafer Chohan, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Ben Kellaway, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Root, Matt Short, Asa Tribe, Chris Woakes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

The Hundred 2026 Schedule

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Live?

Fans in India can watch The Hundred 2026 live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers in the United Kingdom can follow the action through Sky Sports and BBC’s selected coverage.

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The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men’s Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know
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The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men’s Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know
The Hundred 2026: Check Live Streaming Details, Men’s Squads, Schedule, Teams And More | All You Need to Know
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