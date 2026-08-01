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Home > Sports News > The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

England footballer Jude Bellingham, part owner of the Birmingham Phoenix, was given an amazing reception at the iconic ground of Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: Ravi Shastri X)
The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: Ravi Shastri X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 22:38 IST

The Hundred 2026: England footballer Jude Bellingham, part owner of the Birmingham Phoenix, was given an amazing reception at the iconic ground of Edgbaston, Birmingham. With Shastri giving him a fabulous introduction before the toss of The Hundred 2026 match between Phoenix and Welsh Fire, he also got Bellingham to sign a cap and a ball as the video of the same surfaced on social media.

The Hundred 2026: What did Ravi Shastri say about Bellingham’s autograph?

The former Team India coach cheekily admitted that he needed Bellingham’s autograph for his daughter, else he wouldn’t have let him in. He said, as quoted by Cricinfo:

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“The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn’t have allowed me home if I had not taken it.”

For the unversed, Bellingham had acquired a stake of the Birmingham Phoenix earlier this year, purchasing a 1.2% share valued at approximately £1 million. He had said in a statement, as quoted by Cricinfo:

I love Birmingham. I’m very grateful for what the whole city of Birmingham has done for me. I love cricket as well, so when I got the opportunity to get involved I didn’t really think twice about it, so I’m so happy to be on board. I’m so grateful to Birmingham, the Stourbridge area and the West Midlands as a whole. I got the best upbringing into football, into life through Birmingham City. I feel like I owe the city something. Right now, it’s difficult with how busy I am with football, but if there’s a way in which I can help then I want to and this feels like a good way.”

As far as the result of the match between Phoenix and Fire goes, the latter emerged triumphant by one wicket, chasing 138. Joe Root crafted a measured and unbeaten knock of 58 off 40 deliveries, laced with seven fours. His opening stand of 77 with Phil Salt set the tone for Welsh Fire’s victory.

When will Jude Bellingham next be in action?

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old will return to action for Real Madrid in the upcoming edition of La Liga that begins in mid-August 2026. He is currently on a break after an exhausting FIFA World Cup 2026.

With seven goals in FIFA World Cup 2026, he has set the record for most goals by an England player in a single edition of FIFA World Cup.

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The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO
Tags: Birmingham PhoenixJude BellinghamRavi ShastriThe Hundred 2026Welsh Fire

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The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

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