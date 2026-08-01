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Home > Sports News > The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

Jemimah Rodrigues and Fatima Sana shared a heartwarming hug after the Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix match in The Hundred 2026. The viral moment between the India and Pakistan stars sparked social media debate, highlighting sportsmanship amid strained India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Fatima Sana shared a hug after Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix. Image Credit: X
Jemimah Rodrigues and Fatima Sana shared a hug after Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 11:49 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues – Fatima Sana: Senior Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan’s magical all-rounder Fatima Sana were caught giving each other a lovely hug after the contest played by their clubs in ‘The Hundred’. A clip of that moment, happening against the backdrop of very cold bilateral political relations between the two countries, has taken off on social media, splitting the views of cricket fans, as always.

There have been unspoken boycotts against any warm gestures between Indian and Pakistani players, mostly due to the Indian side, ever since the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack that happened in 2025. Even though athletes from other games have shaken hands and shown a bit of politeness, cricket has not yet completely come out of it. The relationship between Rodrigues and Fatima is the first sign of any closeness between Indian and Pakistani cricketers.

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WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues and Fatima Sana Share a Hug




Jemimah Rodrigues and Fatima Sana, following the clash between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix, shared a hug. Following the terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025, the relations between India and Pakistan have soured. Since then, the Indian cricketers, be it the Men’s side or the Women’s team, have not even shaken hands with their Pakistani counterparts. 

Pakistani Cricketers in The Hundred 2026

There was initially concern that India and Pakistan’s diplomatic ties could impact The Hundred. After quite a few Indian investors have bought teams in the tournament, some sources have speculated that they will implement a ban that will disallow Pakistani cricket players from signing for other teams, somewhat as the IPL did, through a player shadow ban. But, in the end, Sunrisers Leeds, a team owned by India’s Sun Group, has allayed the rumors by signing Pakistani spin bowler Abar Ahmed.

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines For Southern Brave Against Phoenix

Rodrigues for Southern Brave scored 28 from 18 balls, which became the turning point, an unbeaten performance that can be described as the best in the match. Brave’s winning run was built on Rodrigues’s brilliant batting.

But Fatima did not have much success with her bowling at Rose Bowl. Phoenix’s defeat was not only due to Fatima’s inability to perform, but also because the top batters got out early. 

After their victory, Brave extended their winning run to four and continued to have a flawless beginning of the season, whereas Spirit never managed to record their first win and stayed at the bottom of the league table.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

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The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Fatima Sanajemimah rodriguesThe Hundred 2026

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The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

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The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO
The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

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