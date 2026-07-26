The Hundred 2026: Kavya Maran Hints at Global Sunrisers Expansion, Says ‘I Don’t Think Anything Can Stop us Now’ | WATCH

The Hundred 2026: Sunrisers Leeds’ owner, Kavya Maran, shared thoughts about being the sole owner of the team in The Hundred. She explained that the club has a very good relationship with the English and Welsh Cricket Boards and Yorkshire Cricket Club. In 2026, Sun TV Network acquired the franchise that was known as Northern Superchargers. Now, the franchise has been rechristened as Sunrisers Leeds, and both men’s and women’s teams have won one of their two initial matches in the 2026 season of The Hundred.

Does Kavya Maran’s Sun TV Network Completely Own Sunrisers Leeds?







Kavya Maran said that the Sun Group’s main aim has been, and remains, purchasing the franchise outright. The process of change has gone really well, Kavya Maran said, thanks largely to the support of the England and Wales Cricket Board and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

When asked by the presenters about the conversation that she had with Yorkshire County, Kavya said, “Very much so. I think that was something that we were clear even with the ECB from the start and we have a very good relationship with Yorkshire County. So I think even though we have 100%, we’ve been working together with them and they’ve been a great partner to have on board.”

The Sun Group was the sole investor who gained 100% ownership of a The Hundred team. Other private investors took only minority positions. Kavya Maran acted as the representative of the ownership group during the players’ auction conducted before the 2026 season.

Kavya Maran Gives Blunt Reply on Sunrisers Future Global Presence

In reply to Australian cricket legend Aaron Finch, Kavya Maran has reiterated the Sunrisers Group’s continuing interest in boosting its cricket ventures worldwide. She also added that it is really sweet to see that the people of Leeds have already taken to the franchise’s vibrant orange colours.

“Of course. I don’t think anything can stop us now. It’s a good beginning. I see a lot of orange and I think that’s a great start for us. Obviously, this is a new brand for them. They used to be in a different colour, so the great news is they seem to love the orange, and that’s exciting. I think that we’ll only grow from here.”

Apart from the parent franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, the group has Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

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