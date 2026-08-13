The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: The Hundred 2026 has entered its decisive stage, with the men’s and women’s competitions heading into the playoffs. Trent Rockets have secured top spot in both competitions and have therefore earned direct qualification for Sunday’s finals at Lord’s. The second- and third-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator at The Kia Oval on Friday, August 14, with the winners progressing to the respective finals. Here are all the details about the qualified teams, playoff fixtures, dates, timings, venues, squads and live streaming.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Qualified Teams

Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs Winner of Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women

Trent Rockets Women vs Winner of Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs Winner of Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Trent Rockets finished at the top of both the men’s and women’s group stages and have therefore secured a direct place in the finals. The second- and third-placed teams in each competition will play the Eliminator for the remaining final spot. The Hundred’s official format confirms that the top-ranked team advances directly to the final, while the teams finishing second and third meet in the Eliminator.

The Hundred 2026 Eliminator: Match Details

Women’s Eliminator: Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women

Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 6:45 PM IST

6:45 PM IST Venue: The Kia Oval, London

The Kia Oval, London Men’s Eliminator: Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 10:30 PM IST

10:30 PM IST Venue: The Kia Oval, London

The official Hundred schedule lists the Eliminator double-header at The Kia Oval on Friday, August 14, with the women’s match scheduled first and the men’s match following it. The official ticketing information confirms a 2:15 PM local start for the women’s Eliminator and 6:00 PM for the men’s match, which corresponds to 6:45 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST respectively.

The Hundred 2026 Final: Match Details

Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs TBC

Trent Rockets Women vs TBC Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 6:45 PM IST

6:45 PM IST Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Lord’s Cricket Ground, London Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs TBC

Trent Rockets Men vs TBC Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 10:30 PM IST

10:30 PM IST Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

The women’s final will begin at 2:15 PM local time, followed by the men’s final at 6:00 PM local time. In India, the two matches are scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST respectively.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Squads

Trent Rockets: The Rockets’ men’s squad features players including Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Tim David and Trent Boult, while their women’s squad includes Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Annabel Sutherland.

Manchester Super Giants: The men’s squad includes Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Nicholas Pooran, Will Jacks and Rashid Khan, while the women’s squad features Sophie Ecclestone and other international and domestic stars.

Sunrisers Leeds: The men’s squad includes Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra and Brydon Carse, while the women’s side includes Smriti Mandhana, Amelia Kerr, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Georgia Wareham. The Hundred’s 2026 squads were assembled through direct signings, retentions and the player auction.

Southern Brave: The women’s side will look to challenge Sunrisers Leeds in the Eliminator for a place in the final. The franchise is one of the eight teams competing in both the men’s and women’s editions of The Hundred.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Playoffs Live on TV in India?

The Hundred 2026 matches are being broadcast live in India on Star Sports. The tournament’s official international broadcast information lists India among the territories covered by Star.

How to Watch The Hundred 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch The Hundred 2026 playoff matches live on JioHotstar. The tournament’s international broadcast arrangements provide live coverage in India, while the competition’s official website and app also offer live scorecards, match updates and highlights.

Who Are the Previous Winners of The Hundred?

Men’s Competition:

2025 – MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles)

2024 – MI London; 2023 – MI London

2022 – Trent Rockets

2021 – Southern Brave

Women’s Competition:

2025 – Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers)

2024 – London Spirit

2023 – Southern Brave

2022 – MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles)

2021 – MI London.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule in IST