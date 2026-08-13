LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

The Hundred 2026 has entered its decisive stage, with the men's and women's competitions heading into the playoffs. Trent Rockets have secured top spot in both competitions and have therefore earned direct qualification for Sunday's finals at Lord's. The second- and third-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator at The Kia Oval on Friday, August 14, with the winners progressing to the respective finals. Here are all the details about the qualified teams, playoff fixtures, dates, timings, venues, squads and live streaming.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More
The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 18:00 IST

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: The Hundred 2026 has entered its decisive stage, with the men’s and women’s competitions heading into the playoffs. Trent Rockets have secured top spot in both competitions and have therefore earned direct qualification for Sunday’s finals at Lord’s. The second- and third-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator at The Kia Oval on Friday, August 14, with the winners progressing to the respective finals. Here are all the details about the qualified teams, playoff fixtures, dates, timings, venues, squads and live streaming. 

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Qualified Teams

  • Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs Winner of Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women
  • Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs Winner of Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Trent Rockets finished at the top of both the men’s and women’s group stages and have therefore secured a direct place in the finals. The second- and third-placed teams in each competition will play the Eliminator for the remaining final spot. The Hundred’s official format confirms that the top-ranked team advances directly to the final, while the teams finishing second and third meet in the Eliminator. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Hundred 2026 Eliminator: Match Details

  • Women’s Eliminator: Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women
  • Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
  • Time: 6:45 PM IST
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London
  • Men’s Eliminator: Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men
  • Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 PM IST
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London

The official Hundred schedule lists the Eliminator double-header at The Kia Oval on Friday, August 14, with the women’s match scheduled first and the men’s match following it. The official ticketing information confirms a 2:15 PM local start for the women’s Eliminator and 6:00 PM for the men’s match, which corresponds to 6:45 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST respectively. 

The Hundred 2026 Final: Match Details

  • Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs TBC
  • Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
  • Time: 6:45 PM IST
  • Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
  • Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs TBC
  • Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

The women’s final will begin at 2:15 PM local time, followed by the men’s final at 6:00 PM local time. In India, the two matches are scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST respectively.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Squads

Trent Rockets: The Rockets’ men’s squad features players including Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Tim David and Trent Boult, while their women’s squad includes Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Annabel Sutherland.

Manchester Super Giants: The men’s squad includes Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Nicholas Pooran, Will Jacks and Rashid Khan, while the women’s squad features Sophie Ecclestone and other international and domestic stars.

Sunrisers Leeds: The men’s squad includes Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra and Brydon Carse, while the women’s side includes Smriti Mandhana, Amelia Kerr, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Georgia Wareham. The Hundred’s 2026 squads were assembled through direct signings, retentions and the player auction. 

Southern Brave: The women’s side will look to challenge Sunrisers Leeds in the Eliminator for a place in the final. The franchise is one of the eight teams competing in both the men’s and women’s editions of The Hundred. 

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Playoffs Live on TV in India?

The Hundred 2026 matches are being broadcast live in India on Star Sports. The tournament’s official international broadcast information lists India among the territories covered by Star. 

How to Watch The Hundred 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch The Hundred 2026 playoff matches live on JioHotstar. The tournament’s international broadcast arrangements provide live coverage in India, while the competition’s official website and app also offer live scorecards, match updates and highlights. 

Who Are the Previous Winners of The Hundred?

Men’s Competition:

2025 – MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles)

2024 – MI London; 2023 – MI London

2022 – Trent Rockets

2021 – Southern Brave

Women’s Competition:

2025 – Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers)

2024 – London Spirit

2023 – Southern Brave

2022 – MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles)

2021 – MI London.

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule in IST

  • August 14, Women’s Eliminator: Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women – 6:45 PM IST – The Kia Oval, London
  • August 14, Men’s Eliminator: Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men – 10:30 PM IST – The Kia Oval, London
  • August 16, Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs TBC – 6:45 PM IST – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
  • August 16, Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs TBC – 10:30 PM IST – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More
Tags: The Hundred

RELATED News

India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms

UFC 330 Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry: Full Fight Card, Title Fight, Predictions, Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

Aussie Vice-Captain Ash Gardner Breaks Silence Over Relationship with Teammate: ‘Sorry For The Pain’

India at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Squad, Pool D, Schedule And What They Need to Qualify

Erling Haaland Image Used on 469kg Cocaine Shipment Seized in Ecuador

LATEST NEWS

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

Kangana Ranaut Clarifies ‘Gutter Chaap’ Gen Z Remark, Issues Open Challenge: ‘Shabana Azmi Types Log…’ – WATCH

Seven US Soldiers Killed During Violent Clash On US Warship Abraham Lincoln?

ICSI Lays Foundation Stone for New Chapter Office in Gurugram

7 AI Tools That Could Save You Hours Every Week

Can AI Read Your Messages? What Your Smartphone AI Can Actually Access

‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits

Bahadurgarh Rising: Infrastructure, Connectivity and the Future of NCR Real Estate

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More
The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More
The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More
The Hundred 2026 Playoffs: Check Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Squads and Live Streaming Details and More

QUICK LINKS