The Hundred Final 2026: All You Need to Know About Men’s and Women’s Finals – Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Squads and Live Streaming

The Hundred Final 2026 LIVE Streaming: The Hundred 2026 is set to reach its dramatic climax with a double-header of Finals at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday (Aug 16). Trent Rockets have topped the table in both the men’s and women’s competitions and will feature in both finals. SunRisers Leeds will face Trent Rockets in the women’s final, while Manchester Super Giants will take on Trent Rockets in the men’s final. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, teams, key players and live streaming information.

The Hundred 2026 Finals Match Details

Women’s Final: Trent Rockets Women vs SunRisers Leeds Women

Trent Rockets Women vs SunRisers Leeds Women Men’s Final: Trent Rockets Men vs Manchester Super Giants

Trent Rockets Men vs Manchester Super Giants Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Lord’s Cricket Ground, London Women’s Final: 2:15 PM local time (6:45 PM IST)

2:15 PM local time (6:45 PM IST) Men’s Final: 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST)

6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST) Reserve Day: Monday, August 17, 2026

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Finals Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch both The Hundred 2026 Finals live on Star Sports Network. The women’s final between Trent Rockets and SunRisers Leeds will be followed by the men’s final between Trent Rockets and Manchester Super Giants at Lord’s.

Fans in the UK can watch both The Hundred 2026 Finals live on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to Watch The Hundred 2026 Finals Live Streaming?

The Hundred 2026 Finals will be available to stream live through JioHotstar app in India. While Sky Sports and NOW will be the live stream partners in the UK. Viewers can follow the women’s final from 6:45 PM IST, followed by the men’s final from 10:30 PM IST.

The Hundred 2026 Women’s Final Team News

Trent Rockets Women topped the league table and will face SunRisers Leeds Women in the final. Australia vice-captain and Trent Rockets captain Ash Gardner, along with England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, will be among the key players for the table-toppers. SunRisers Leeds will rely heavily on Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored a tournament-leading 293 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 169.3. SunRisers Leeds defeated Southern Brave by five wickets in the women’s Eliminator to book their place in the final.

The Hundred 2026 Men’s Final Team News

Trent Rockets Men will face Manchester Super Giants in the men’s final after finishing top of the league phase. Manchester Super Giants secured their place with a 20-run victory over SunRisers Leeds in the Eliminator. Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen and Tim Seifert form a formidable batting unit for Manchester Super Giants, while Trent Rockets can call upon captain Sam Billings, Ben Duckett, Finn Allen and Australian all-rounder Tim David.

The Hundred Previous Winners

Men’s competition: Southern Brave (2021), Trent Rockets (2022), Oval Invincibles (2023, 2024, 2025).

Women’s competition: Oval Invincibles (2021, 2022), Southern Brave (2023), London Spirit (2024), Northern Superchargers (2025).

The Hundred 2026 Finals Match Prediction

Both finals promise to be closely contested after Trent Rockets’ dominant league campaigns. In the women’s final, SunRisers Leeds’ powerful batting, led by Phoebe Litchfield, will test a strong Trent Rockets side featuring Ash Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt. In the men’s final, Manchester Super Giants possess considerable firepower through Buttler, Klaasen and Seifert, but Trent Rockets’ all-round strength and consistency throughout the competition could give them the edge.