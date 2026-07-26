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Home > Sports News > The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned ‘Useless’ Taunts Into Triumph

The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned ‘Useless’ Taunts Into Triumph

The inspiring story of Jhandu Kumar, India's Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist, who overcame polio, poverty and childhood taunts to make history.

The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned Taunts Into Triumph. Photo X
The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned Taunts Into Triumph. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 16:10 IST

Jhandu Kumar’s bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games was more than just India’s first podium finish of the competition. It was the culmination of a remarkable journey defined by hardship, resilience and an unwavering refusal to let childhood taunts shape his future.

Competing in para powerlifting, the Bihar athlete secured the bronze medal with 130.9 points. Kumar successfully lifted 181kg and 190kg before narrowly missing out on his final attempt at 196kg, giving India its first medal of the Games.

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While his achievement has earned widespread praise, many were left curious by his unusual name which means ‘worthless’, with some even joking about its association in India. However, few knew the deeply personal story behind it.

The 28-year-old was actually born Avinash Kumar. His nickname, which he later adopted as his legal name, originated from one of the darkest periods in his family’s life.

“I was five years old when polio struck me,” Kumar told The New Indian Express. “My father spent all the money on me and because of which we went bankrupt. Isiliye unlogo mera naam Jhandu rakha, log bolne laga jhandu ho gaya (that’s why they call me Jhandu).”

His father worked as a vegetable vendor, and the family struggled financially after spending everything on his treatment. Alongside those economic hardships, Kumar also had to overcome the physical challenges caused by polio from an early age.

Sport eventually offered him a new beginning. In 2017, Kumar started competing in para athletics in the F55 shot put and discus events, winning medals at district and state competitions. During that period, while training in a gym, he discovered para powerlifting after receiving encouragement during a state championship.

The transition, however, was anything but smooth. Kumar failed to register a single successful lift at his first National Championship. Rather than allowing the setback to define him, he used it as motivation to improve.

His talent soon caught the attention of Paralympic medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu, who helped him secure a place at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar. Under Rahelu’s guidance, Kumar developed into one of India’s leading para powerlifters in the 72kg category.

His rise has been swift. Kumar set a national record by lifting 205kg in 2025 before improving it to 206kg at the Khelo India Para Games. He also claimed bronze medals at the 2025 Beijing World Cup and the 2026 Asian & Oceania Championships.

Today, the name that once symbolised ridicule has become a badge of honour. By embracing “Jhandu” as his legal identity, Kumar transformed years of mockery into a story of courage and inspiration—one now etched into Indian sporting history through a Commonwealth Games bronze medal.

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The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned ‘Useless’ Taunts Into Triumph
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026home-hero-pos-8india commonwealth games medalJhandu Kumarjhandu kumar commonwealth gamesjhandu kumar storypara powerlifting

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The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned ‘Useless’ Taunts Into Triumph
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The Jhandu Kumar Story: How India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medallist Turned ‘Useless’ Taunts Into Triumph
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