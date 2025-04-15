That hasn’t stopped him from backing others, especially Kohli, who is still chasing his maiden IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli - Revealed!

Virat Kohli’s elegance at the crease is admired across the cricketing world. Whether it’s his crisp cover drives or the effortless leg flicks, Kohli’s batting style has set a benchmark for modern batters.

Even seasoned cricketers like Kane Williamson find themselves in awe of Kohli’s technique.

The Shot Williamson Would “Steal” from Kohli

During a recent trip to Mumbai, the New Zealand star joined a training session with young cricketers at a local academy.

Amidst the interactions, a young fan asked Williamson to name a shot he’d love to borrow from another player. Williamson didn’t miss a beat in his response.

“I think it would be Virat Kohli’s flick off his legs,” he said, drawing cheers from those around.

The conversation soon turned nostalgic, as Williamson spoke about his childhood hero.

“My cricketing idol was a guy who played at the maidan (ground) we were just at, actually. Sachin Tendulkar, he is the legend. He’s still playing sometimes, I see,” said the 34-year-old.

No IPL 2025 for Kane, But Full Support for Kohli

Williamson, despite being one of the most consistent batters in international cricket, won’t feature in the ongoing IPL season.

He went unsold at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last November, leaving him on the sidelines for IPL 2025.

That hasn’t stopped him from backing others, especially Kohli, who is still chasing his maiden IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“No doubt he’s going to have a big impact again as he has done in almost every season of this tournament. I know he’s extremely motivated with RCB to push for a title, and I’m sure this season they’ll be there or thereabouts,” Williamson said.

A Legacy in the League and Mutual Respect

Williamson also highlighted how Kohli’s drive hasn’t wavered, despite the years.

“He’s been on the scene for several years, but his style perhaps adjusts a little bit. But the hunger remains and the passion remains and we’ve seen that in his performances recently as well,” he added.

From 2015 to 2024, Williamson was a key figure in the IPL, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Over 79 matches, he amassed 2,128 runs and left a lasting impression with his calm and composed approach.

Though he’s not in the current mix, Kane Williamson’s admiration for the game—and its stars like Kohli—continues to shine through.

