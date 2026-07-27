‘The Pain Will Remain’: Captain Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence After France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

Kylian Mbappe has addressed France supporters for the first time since Les Bleus’ disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end, thanking fans for their unwavering support while admitting the pain of falling short of the trophy will stay with him for a long time.

France once again established themselves among the world’s elite by reaching the latter stages of the tournament, but their dream of lifting a second World Cup under Didier Deschamps ended in disappointment. Despite a memorable run and several standout performances, the French captain acknowledged that individual success could not make up for missing out on football’s biggest prize.

Sharing an emotional message on social media, Mbappe reflected on the highs and lows of the month-long tournament.

“Thank you. A month full of emotions, in which we pushed the limits of our abilities,” he wrote. “A month of pride in wearing the colours of France, filled with the passion that drives us on the pitch and drives you too in front of the screen and in the stands.”

The Real Madrid forward admitted that the squad had hoped to deliver a happier ending for supporters but accepted that football does not always reward effort.

“We did not win a collective title, and that is painful and will remain so for some time. I will not lie to you about that,” Mbappe said.

“Perhaps we owed you a better ending, but we do not always choose how the story ends; rather we choose what we put into it, and we gave everything we could.”

Although Mbappe finished as the tournament’s leading goalscorer to claim the Golden Boot, the 27-year-old insisted the award belonged as much to his teammates as it did to him.

“Without their hard work, their movement, their passes, and without the team spirit that carried us from the first match to the last, I would not have been able to score all these goals.”

Mbappe also took time to reflect on the significance of captaining France on the biggest stage, describing it as a dream he had cherished since childhood.

“Since I was young, I dreamed of playing in the World Cup even just once. I have played in three editions, won one, and this year I had the honour of playing as captain. I will never forget that.”

Having completed another memorable World Cup campaign, Mbappe is now expected to enjoy a short break before returning to Real Madrid, where he will begin preparations for the new season under head coach José Mourinho.

While the Golden Boot adds another prestigious accolade to his growing collection, Mbappe’s message made one thing clear — team success remains his greatest ambition, and the disappointment of missing out on another World Cup title will continue to fuel him in the years ahead.