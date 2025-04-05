Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya Shares The Truth

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, MI batter Tilak Varma became just the fourth player in IPL history to be retired out.

The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya Shares The Truth

The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya Shares The Truth


In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, MI batter Tilak Varma became just the fourth player in IPL history to be retired out. With only seven balls remaining and Mumbai needing 24 runs, Tilak, who was batting on 25 off 23 balls, unexpectedly walked off the pitch, making way for Mitchell Santner.

Despite a spirited 67 off 43 balls by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya’s impressive five-wicket haul, Mumbai fell short by 12 runs in a high-scoring match at Lucknow.

Hardik Pandya Explains Tactical Retirement

The decision to retire out Tilak Varma sparked debate among fans and experts alike. It was a rare move that raised questions, but MI captain Hardik Pandya stood by it.

“It was obvious that we needed some hits and he was not getting… in cricket, one of those days come when you really try but it does not happen. I think the decision speaks for itself why we did it,” Hardik said after the match.

Tilak, who managed only two boundaries in his 23-ball stay, was visibly struggling to accelerate. With the pressure mounting and the finish line approaching, Mumbai decided to take a bold step and send in Santner to go after the bowling.

This made Tilak just the fourth player in IPL history to be retired out. Here’s a look at the rare list:

  • R Ashwin vs LSG, Wankhede, 2022
  • Atharva Taide vs DC, Dharamshala, 2023
  • Sai Sudharsan vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
  • Tilak Varma vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025*

Mumbai’s Struggles Despite Hardik’s Heroics

The decision to retire out Tilak was just one of the many talking points in the match. Mumbai Indians’ overall batting effort lacked the firepower needed in a steep chase of 204.

“I think as a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team. We lose as a team. Don’t want to point someone out. The ownership has to be taken by the whole batting unit. I take full ownership,” said Hardik.

Young spinner Digvesh Rathi played a crucial role for LSG, giving away just 21 runs in his four overs and dismissing the well-set Naman Dhir for 46.

Even with Hardik’s five-wicket haul — his first in T20 cricket — MI couldn’t hold LSG back. Half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38) helped LSG post a strong 203/8.

Reflecting on the loss, Hardik emphasized the importance of tactical improvement moving forward.

“Take better calls. Be smart in bowling. Take chances in batting. Play simple cricket with some aggression,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer

 

