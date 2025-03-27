Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming LSG’s Main Bowler

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming LSG’s Main Bowler

Shardul Thakur joined LSG as a last-minute replacement for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out due to injury. He was picked from the registered player pool at his base price of ₹2 crore ($233,402).

Shardul Thakur, fondly called ‘Lord Shardul’ by fans, delivered a match-winning performance for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27.

Despite being overlooked in the IPL mega auction last year, Thakur has proven to be LSG’s most impactful bowler in the two matches played so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Game-Changing Spell Against SRH

In a thrilling encounter against SRH, Shardul Thakur dismissed two key batters in back-to-back deliveries—Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan (who had scored a century in the previous match). His crucial breakthroughs forced SRH’s explosive batting lineup into a defensive stance.

Earlier, in LSG’s previous game against Delhi Capitals, Thakur had also picked up two wickets in the very first over of DC’s chase, sending Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel back to the pavilion. Despite his brilliant spell, LSG lost the match by a narrow margin of one wicket.

Thakur wrapped up the innings against SRH with impressive figures of 4/34, restricting them to 190/9 in 20 overs.

Shardul Thakur’s IPL Journey

Thakur joined LSG as a last-minute replacement for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out due to injury. He was picked from the registered player pool at his base price of ₹2 crore ($233,402).

With 95 IPL appearances spanning five franchises, Thakur has been a key performer over the years. His IPL journey includes:

Punjab Kings (2015)

Rising Pune Supergiants (2017)

Chennai Super Kings (2018-2022, 2024)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2023)

Lucknow Super Giants (2025 – present)

Before IPL 2025, Thakur had already played 95 matches, taking 94 wickets with a career-best of 4/36 and an economy rate of 9.22. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring 307 runs at a strike rate of 137, with a top score of 68.

The Rise of ‘Lord Shardul’

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2024 mega auction, Thakur has made a roaring comeback, proving his worth as a match-winner. His ability to deliver under pressure and take crucial wickets at the right moments has once again established him as a key player in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul’s Return Date In IPL 2025 Revealed: When Will He Play For Delhi Capitals?

Filed under

IPL 2025 Lsg vs srh Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur IPL 2025

newsx

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?
newsx

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!
Shardul Thakur

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...
Shreyas Talpade has lande

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?