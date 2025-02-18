The Rock Praises Seth Rollins As ‘VIP’ Of WrestleMania, While Rollins Considers Career Shift

Seth Rollins, one of WWE’s most iconic and enduring stars, is already looking towards life beyond the wrestling ring. With more than 20 years of experience and countless accolades, it’s not surprising that Rollins, now 38, is beginning to consider what comes next in his remarkable career.

The Iowa native’s journey in wrestling began long before he made his debut in WWE. By the time Rollins signed with the company in 2010, he had already been wrestling for over six years, building a reputation in WWE’s developmental company FCW, which would later evolve into NXT. It was here that Rollins, alongside Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley in AEW), formed The Shield—a faction that would go on to become one of the most influential and dominant groups in modern wrestling history. As The Shield disbanded, Rollins quickly transitioned into singles competition, where his success would reach new heights, including multiple reigns as WWE, Universal, and World Heavyweight Champion.

Now, approaching his 39th birthday, Rollins reflects on a career that has seen him become one of the most accomplished wrestlers of his generation. Despite a grueling career that has undoubtedly taken a toll on his body, Rollins shows no signs of slowing down just yet. However, he’s beginning to shift his focus towards the next phase of his career.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Rollins opened up about the future, acknowledging that while he’s not quite ready to hang up his boots, the end of his in-ring career is getting closer. “I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning,” Rollins admitted. “But the end ain’t here yet. I’m kind of in my prime right now.” Rollins emphasized that while his physical capabilities remain strong, his mental game is sharper than ever. “My physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise. I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle,” he said.

Although Rollins isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon, he hinted that he’s already in the early stages of conversations about transitioning into an executive or creative role within WWE. “I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role,” Rollins shared. His interest in this new direction suggests that he’s eager to remain involved in WWE even after stepping away from the ring.

As WWE fans consider a future without Rollins’ consistent presence, it’s clear that his potential departure would leave a massive gap in the company. Rollins has been one of the most reliable and versatile stars WWE has ever seen, and his transition to a behind-the-scenes role would be a significant shift for the company.

One of the biggest moments of Rollins’ recent career came at WrestleMania 2024, where he played a key role in the event’s success. The Rock, making his first major return to WWE after a decade-long hiatus, singled out Rollins as the “VIP” of the weekend. Rollins’ ability to rise to the occasion in key moments only reinforces his place as one of WWE’s all-time greats.

Despite the inevitable question of what’s next, Rollins is determined to make the most of his remaining time as a WWE Superstar. Whether in the ring or behind the scenes, his journey is far from over, and fans can expect more from “The Visionary” in the years to come.

