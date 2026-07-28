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Home > Sports News > The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Sharmila Dhankar scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medallist. Read her inspiring journey from surviving abuse and poverty to winning gold in Glasgow 2026.

The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X
The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 17:43 IST

India celebrated a historic moment at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as Sharmila Dhankar became the country’s first-ever para athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to claim the women’s shot put F57 title, ending India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Games.

Behind the golden throw, however, lies a remarkable story of resilience, sacrifice and an unbreakable spirit.

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Born in Chitrauli village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, Sharmila grew up in a financially struggling family. Her father earned a living through farming on a small piece of land, while her visually impaired mother managed the household despite immense challenges. Resources were scarce, and life became even more difficult when Sharmila contracted polio at the age of two, leaving her left leg permanently affected.

Her struggles did not end with disability.

Soon after completing Class 10, she was married, but what followed was years of abuse and trauma. Speaking about that painful chapter of her life to Sportstar, Sharmila revealed the horrifying treatment she endured.

“He used to get drunk. He would use drugs. I worked in the fields, and I took care of cattle. It was never enough. First, he beat me because I didn’t bring the dowry he wanted. Then he beat me because I gave birth to two daughters.”

The abuse eventually reached a heartbreaking low point.

“When I was 26, he beat me, stripped me naked in front of the neighbours and threw me out of my home with my two daughters. That was when my parents took me back home.”

After returning to her parental home, Sharmila focused on rebuilding her life. She worked multiple jobs as a maid, cleaner and security guard at a women’s hospital near her village. Though the earnings were modest, the work gave her stability and helped her move forward.

Her life changed dramatically when she remarried at the age of 28. Her husband, Ajit Singh, encouraged her to pursue para athletics and supported both her and her daughters. With his backing, Sharmila began training seriously and gradually emerged as one of India’s leading para shot put athletes.

Years of relentless hard work finally paid off in Glasgow.

Competing against some of the Commonwealth’s best throwers, Sharmila delivered a season-best effort of 9.81m to secure the gold medal and etch her name into Indian sporting history. More importantly, her victory symbolised triumph over adversity.

From surviving domestic violence, discrimination and poverty to becoming India’s first Commonwealth Games para athletics champion, Sharmila Dhankar has shown that courage and perseverance can rewrite even the harshest of destinies. Her extraordinary journey will inspire generations of athletes and women across the country to believe that no obstacle is too great to overcome.

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The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Commonwealth Games para athleticsIndia para athleticsSharmila DhankarSharmila Dhankar gold medalSharmila Dhankar story

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The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

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The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
The Sharmila Dhankar Story: Tortured For Dowry And Having Daughters, 40-Year-Old Mother Conquers Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

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