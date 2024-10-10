The Tata Effect on Indian Sports: Fraternity Mourns Ratan Tata’s Demise

Viswanathan Anand, the five-time world champion and Indian chess legend, was among the first sports icons to pay tribute to Ratan Tata.

Tata Steel Chess, often referred to as the “Wimbledon of chess,” is a prestigious event on the global chess calendar, taking place in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands. However, it wasn’t always known by this name. For many years, it was known as the Corus Chess Tournament until Tata Steel became the title sponsor in 2007, thus claiming rights to this renowned competition.

Viswanathan Anand, the five-time world champion and Indian chess legend, was among the first sports icons to pay tribute to Ratan Tata following his passing, expressing that Tata “touched all our lives.” In a heartfelt message shared on X, Anand wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we bid farewell to a giant of industry and philanthropy. We received our Padma Vibhushan together, and I was truly touched by his humility and genteel nature.” He emphasized the significance of the Tata Group’s contributions to chess, stating, “The chess fraternity owes much to the traditions closely associated with the Tata Group. @tatasteelchess in Holland is an event that has made us chess players particularly proud, especially since the Tatas took over Corus and established @tschessindia.”

Anand further extended his condolences, stating, “The chess world and I offer our deepest sympathies to @RNTata2000, a person who impacted all our lives and consistently stood for the betterment of society. Rest in peace.”

The Tata Football Academy, founded in 1987 under the leadership of Russi Mody, then-chairman of Tata Steel, had Ratan Tata’s unwavering support. This academy has been instrumental in nurturing national-level football talent since the early 1990s, producing notable alumni such as Kalyan Chaubey, Rennedy Singh, Dipendu Biswas, and Kiran Khongsai. An official associated with the JRD Sports Complex remarked, “TFA has played a pioneering role in Indian football by focusing on nurturing young talent and contributing significantly to the sport’s development in the country.”

Ratan Tata was present at the launch of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2017, where he engaged with players and coaches, taking photos and receiving a signed jersey. His joy at witnessing the team’s progress was evident, as recalled by an official. He was also present for the launch of the hockey academy in Jamshedpur in 2019, which marked one of his last public appearances.

Hockey India paid tribute to Tata, remembering him as a “shining gem” whose vision and contributions to the nation will never be forgotten. “Your legacy will forever live with us till eternity. Hockey India pays tribute to one of Modern India’s Pioneers – Ratan Naval Tata,” the organization stated.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts on Tata’s legacy, noting that it will endure through his philanthropic foundations. “In his life and demise, Mr. Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions who have never met him feel the same grief that I do today. Such is his impact,” Tendulkar wrote.

The Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur has also been a vital training ground for top Indian archers like Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das. Given the Tata Group’s significant involvement in India’s Olympic movement, it was no surprise to see an outpouring of tributes from some of the country’s leading athletes.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic gold medalist in track and field, expressed his sorrow, stating, “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti.”

Saina Nehwal, India’s first-ever Olympic medalist in badminton, referred to Tata as a great man: “Ratan Tata sir, your legacy will always remain with us. RIP.”

Anil Kumble, one of India’s greatest spin bowlers and former captain, remarked, “Mr. Ratan Tata’s contributions extend far beyond business. His legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace.” Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri added, “An institution who embodied Excellence, Vision, and Humility. A Philanthropist par excellence. A massive loss to society. Condolences to the entire Tata family. God bless his soul #RatanTata.”

