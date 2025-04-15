Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
'The Wait Is Almost Over': Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?

The post has stirred conversations online, with many believing that “the wait is almost over” could signal a big announcement about the end of the veteran’s playing career.

‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?

'The Wait Is Almost Over': Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?


Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja Pabari have sparked a wave of speculation with their latest Instagram post. While the image shared by the couple is heartwarming, it’s the caption that has caught everyone’s attention — and left fans wondering if this might be a subtle hint toward Pujara’s retirement from international cricket.



Mysterious Message Sparks Speculation

In the picture posted by Puja Pabari, Pujara is dressed in his trademark Test whites, holding a bat and smiling warmly at his wife.

She captioned it: “The wait is almost over… Stay tuned for something exciting coming up!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puja (@puja_pabari)

The simple message set off a storm of theories among fans. Some are hopeful it’s about a long-awaited comeback, while others believe it’s Pujara’s way of preparing fans for a retirement announcement.

Puja looked relaxed in a black top and light blue jeans, standing beside her husband in a casual but striking portrait. The photo itself was serene — but the caption added an air of mystery.

Chasing a Comeback

Pujara may not have featured in the Indian squad recently, but he hasn’t stepped away from cricket.

He remained active in the domestic circuit, playing for Saurashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. His focus has been on getting back into the Indian Test team, especially for the five-match series against England in June.

At the same time, he’s also taken up commentary duties during the ongoing IPL season, showing he’s still deeply involved in the game.

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Revsportz, Pujara expressed his eagerness to represent India again.

“As a cricketer, you always want to play for the Indian team. And I am doing whatever I can to achieve that success. If the team needs me, I’m ready,” he said.

Focused and Ready

He also shared that he’s been keeping himself match-ready through domestic and county cricket.

“I’ve been playing domestic cricket. I’ve been playing county cricket for the last couple of years,” Pujara noted.

“I’ve been scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. So if given an opportunity, yes, I’ll be more than ready to grab it with both hands,” he added.

His last outing in the Indian jersey came during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Unfortunately, it wasn’t memorable — he scored just 41 runs across both innings and India lost by 209 runs.

Since then, Pujara has been on the sidelines, and now with this cryptic post surfacing, fans are left wondering: is this the start of a new beginning — or the end of an era?

newsx

‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?
