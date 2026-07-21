The Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London W vs Sunrisers Leeds W — Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Live Streaming, Pitch Report | All You Need To Know

MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women: The Hundred 2026 is set to kick off today with the Women’s matches taking place first. The newly renamed MI London (previously Oval Invincibles) and Sunrisers Leeds (previously Northern Superchargers) will face off at The Oval, London. MI London is the most successful Women’s Hundred team, having won the first two editions of the tournament. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Leeds comes into this edition as the defending champions. Even though the teams have gone through changes with respect to ownership and their names, both would be itching to start their season with a win tonight.

Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London W vs Sunrisers Leeds W Match Details

Match: MI London Women (MIL – W) vs Sunrisers Leeds Women (SRL – W)

Tournament: The Women’s Hundred 2026

Date and Time: 21st July, 2026 | 2:45 PM (BST), 7:15 PM (IST)

Venue: The Oval, London

Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women Live Streaming

MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women from the Hundred 2026 can be watched in India across the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the tournament on Sony Sports TV channels, while the live streaming of the MIL – W vs SRL – W will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women Predicted Playing XIs

MI London Women Predicted Playing XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Francesca Sweet, Hayley Matthews, Hollie Armitage (C), Amelia Kerr, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Nicola Carey, Tara Norris, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse

Sunrisers Leeds Women Predicted Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Bryony Smith, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Danielle Gibson (C), Jess Jonassen, Kate Cross, Hannah Baker, Rachel Slater, Cassidy McCarthy

Women’s Hundred 2026, MIL W vs SRL W: The Oval Pitch Report

It’s generally believed that the Kennington Oval will host a pitch that is a fair fight between batsmen and bowlers alike. There may just be a very pleasant scenario for batters at the beginning of the play as the fresh ball is coming off very nicely into the bat. That will probably be an opening advantage which the bowlers, mostly the seamers, could get back during the powerplay as an advantage by way of taking extra movement. But spinners are going to remain very vital in the middle overs.

Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London Women Squad

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Hollie Armitage (C), Amelia Kerr, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Nicola Carey, Tara Norris, Danielle Gregory, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Kate Coppack, Francesca Sweet, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Women’s Hundred 2026: Sunrisers Leeds Women Squad

Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Danielle Gibson (C), Annabel Sutherland, Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen, Bryony Smith, Kate Cross, Cassidy McCarthy, Hannah Baker, Claudie Cooper, Chloe Skelton, Katie Jones, Florence Miller, Darcey Carter, Maddie Grace Ward, Sophia Turner

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