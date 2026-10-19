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Home > Sports News > ‘There Is No Other Way’: Tough Advice for India’s Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi From Ex-India Opener

‘There Is No Other Way’: Tough Advice for India’s Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi From Ex-India Opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20I Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s lack of opportunities in India’s T20I playing XI has sparked a major selection debate. With the teenage sensation struggling to find a place in the crowded top order, a former India opener has suggested a potential Ranji Trophy stint if the youngster continues warming the bench.

‘There Is No Other Way’: Tough Advice for India’s Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi From Ex-India Opener

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 15:12 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20I Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s place in India’s T20I squad has sparked a debate over how the teenager can earn valuable international experience without getting opportunities in the playing XI. With competition for opening slots intensifying, former India batter Aakash Chopra believes the team management must reconsider its approach if the youngster continues to sit on the bench.

The 15-year-old was included in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on November 22. However, he did not feature in the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies, which finished in a 2-2 draw.

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Sooryavanshi’s omission has raised questions about how India can accommodate an explosive young batter in a top order already featuring several established names. Chopra believes the problem is not necessarily the teenager’s ability but the limited number of available positions.

India’s Crowded Top Order Creates Selection Dilemma

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained that selecting Sooryavanshi would require India to leave out one of its established top-order batters. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are among the players competing for places at the top, making it difficult to find an opening for the teenager when the team is performing well.

The former India opener proposed rotating the available batters to distribute opportunities more evenly. However, he acknowledged that such a strategy may be difficult to implement given the team’s existing selection preferences.

Chopra also questioned the value of retaining Sooryavanshi in the squad for an entire series if there is little prospect of him taking the field. He suggested that releasing the youngster to participate in the Ranji Trophy could be a more productive option, allowing him to continue playing competitive cricket instead of spending the series on the sidelines.

Sooryavanshi’s Numbers Strengthen His Case

The teenager has made an impressive beginning to his T20I career, accumulating 246 runs in eight matches at a strike rate exceeding 186. His tally includes two half-centuries, underlining his ability to score quickly in the shortest format.

Despite those promising numbers, Sooryavanshi has struggled to find a regular place in India’s current combination. The challenge for the selectors is to balance his development with the demands of maintaining a settled and competitive playing XI.

Why Tilak Varma Should Not Be Made the Scapegoat

Chopra also pushed back against calls for Tilak Varma to be dropped to accommodate Sooryavanshi. He pointed to Tilak’s previous century-making performances at No. 3 and argued that injuries and changes in batting position had influenced his recent role.

According to Chopra, Tilak has adapted well to responsibilities in the middle and lower-middle order, and his contributions in those positions deserve recognition.

The debate, therefore, is less about replacing one batter with another and more about finding the right pathway for Sooryavanshi. If India cannot offer him meaningful playing time, a domestic stint could help ensure the promising teenager continues developing while waiting for his international opportunity.

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‘There Is No Other Way’: Tough Advice for India’s Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi From Ex-India Opener

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‘There Is No Other Way’: Tough Advice for India’s Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi From Ex-India Opener
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