The Chilean international almost ended up joining opposite side of Manchester as he was a long time target for Pep Guardiola’s men. To avoid Sanchez leaving the Emirates for free Arsene Wenger cut a deal with Jose Mourinho and swapped the prolific forward with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. According to the Special One, the best of Alexis Sanchez is yet to come and any criticism drawn against him is inappropriate because he arrived at Old Trafford in unpleasant circumstances. Speaking ahead of the North West Derby with the might Liverpool, Mourinho said that Sanchez arrived in the worst moment of the season.

Mourinho then revealed why United signed Sanchez in the winter transfer season because they didn’t want to lose the chance of acquiring the services of the want-away forward. “He came in the worst moment of the season, which is the winter market,” Mourinho was quoted as saying.”That’s why I don’t like the winter market very much,” he added. Mourinho, who doesn’t fancy his chances of signing players in the winter transfer window believes Sanchez will be fruitful to United next season.”I think this [signing Alexis] was a chance that we didn’t want to lose and we made it,” Mourinho said. “But we don’t believe a lot in the winter market and, for sure, next season it will be better for him,’’ he added.

