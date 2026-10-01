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Home > Sports News > These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game

These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game

New Cricket Rules: Cricket is set for a significant rulebook update from October 1, with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) introducing several changes and clarifications to the Laws of the Game. From bats and boundary catches to running, overthrows and the final over, here are the changes players and fans need to know.

These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 16:52 IST

New Cricket Rules: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket workshop in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 30, ahead of the new edition of the Laws coming into effect on October 1, 2026.

The workshop was organised for DDCA umpires and officials and was conducted by the MCC, the custodians of the Laws of Cricket. The session was led by Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket at MCC, and Jonny Singer.

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The workshop focused on the key changes introduced in the new edition of the Laws, with the MCC team using practical video examples to explain their application on the field. The session also included an interactive question-and-answer segment involving DDCA umpires and officials.

MCC Laws Of Cricket App Launched In Hindi

A key development during the Delhi programme was the launch of the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi.

The app is also available in other Indian languages, including Urdu, Bengali and Kannada, as part of an effort to make the Laws of Cricket easier to access for officials, players, fans and viewers across the country.

Rohan Jaitley, President of DDCA, said the workshop would help umpires understand the new rules and their practical application.

“The Laws of Cricket form the foundation of how the game is played and officiated. As the new changes come into effect on October 1, it is important for our umpires to have a clear understanding of the changes and their practical application. All of us at the DDCA are delighted to have hosted the MCC in Delhi and to have provided our umpires with the opportunity to interact directly with Fraser Stewart and Jonny Singer. The availability of the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi is also a welcome step towards making the Laws more accessible to a wider cricketing community in the country,” Jaitley said.

Fraser Stewart On New Laws And Hindi App

Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket at MCC, said the workshop provided an opportunity to discuss the changes and how they would be applied during matches.

“We are delighted to be in Delhi and to engage with the DDCA’s umpires ahead of the new Laws coming into effect on October 1. The practical nature of the session allowed us to discuss the changes and how they will apply on the field. We are also very pleased to launch the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi, helping make the Laws more widely available for everyone that follows and loves this sport deeply in India,” Stewart said.

Shyam Sharma, Director of DDCA, said the association would continue working with the MCC, ICC, BCCI and other cricket boards to strengthen officiating standards in Delhi.

“We are thankful to Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA for their support in bringing this MCC initiative to Delhi. Hosting the MCC team is extremely beneficial for our umpires as they get to enhance their understanding of the Laws and align with global standards. We will continue to take ahead these initiatives further with ICC, BCCI and the other boards, in strengthening officiating standards in Delhi cricket,” Sharma said.

Key Changes In The New Laws Of Cricket

The new edition of the Laws introduces several changes and clarifications, including:

  • Standardised equipment for women’s and junior cricket: New, tighter size and weight tolerances for cricket balls, with standardised Size 1, 2 and 3 categories.

  • Laminated Type D bats permitted: Type D laminated bats will be allowed in most adult and open-age cricket, subject to the regulations of the relevant governing body.

  • Final over of the day must be completed: The final over will continue until completion even if a wicket falls, provided playing conditions remain fit.

  • Clearer rules around running and boundary catches: Batters can abandon a run without penalty unless the short running is deliberate. The “bunny hop” technique for boundary catches has also been removed.

  • Greater clarity on overthrows, dead ball and dismissals: The Laws now formally define overthrows, clarify when a ball is “finally settled” and provide clearer guidance on wicketkeeper positioning, hit wicket, run-outs and stumpings.

The new Laws of Cricket will officially come into effect on October 1, 2026.

The Delhi workshop is part of MCC’s wider India visit, with similar engagements scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

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These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game
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These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game

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These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game
These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game
These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game
These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game
These 5 Cricket Rules Change From October 1: MCC Brings Major Changes To The Laws Of The Game

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