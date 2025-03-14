They Are The Best White-Ball Team Ever?,’ Says Mitchell Starc On India’s Champions Trophy Win

India's triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy has sparked debates over whether playing all their matches in Dubai provided them with an unfair advantage.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was not part of his country’s Champions Trophy squad, weighed in on the discussion, acknowledging India’s possible benefit but also emphasizing a broader perspective.

The Dubai Debate: Advantage or Level Playing Field?

While acknowledging that playing in one venue reduced travel fatigue for India, Starc was reluctant to call it a major advantage. He pointed out that cricketers worldwide gain experience in diverse conditions through various franchise leagues—a privilege not extended to Indian players due to their exclusive participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I’m not sure it is an advantage per se because as cricketers we have got all the opportunities to play all franchises in the world, but the Indian guys can only play in the IPL. So, I don’t think you can sit on that because you have got guys who play across five to six different franchise leagues a year. So, even they are getting the exposure to white-ball cricket,” Starc said on Fanatics TV.

India’s White-Ball Supremacy: The Greatest Ever?

Despite the discussions around external factors, Starc was not surprised by India’s success in the tournament. He praised India’s bowling attack, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, whom he had played alongside at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

“Not surprised that India won. I’ll be honest here, I did not watch a single ball. I’m not sure I watched much of the Champions Trophy at all. Just bits and pieces of the Aussie games. I played with Chakravarthy with KKR last season, he is a huge talent, an interesting bowler. Now whether they are the best white-ball team ever? The Indian fans will say yes, the Australian fans will probably say no,” Starc added.

While the debate on India’s dominance in white-ball cricket continues, their latest Champions Trophy victory cements their place as one of the most formidable teams in limited-overs history.

