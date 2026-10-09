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Home > Sports News > ‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival

‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival

Premier League: Yuzvendra Chahal has backed his boyhood club to bounce back in the Premier League, expressing confidence despite recent disappointment. Recalling the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, the India spinner discussed his lifelong love for United, praised Matheus Cunha’s energy and believes the team can still surprise its critics.

‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 15:36 IST

Premier League: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has thrown his support behind Manchester United, expressing confidence that his boyhood club can silence critics and regain momentum in the Premier League after the international break.

A lifelong United fan, Chahal recently experienced the intensity of the Manchester Derby from the stands at Old Trafford. Speaking to JioStar, the cricket star reflected on his enduring connection with the club, the emotions of witnessing one of English football’s fiercest rivalries live and why he continues to believe in United’s ability to turn things around.

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Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About His Childhood Love For Manchester United

Chahal said following Manchester United has been a part of his life since childhood, with watching big games alongside friends adding to the experience of being a football fan.

“Manchester United has been a childhood love for me, so the Premier League is something I genuinely enjoy following whenever I get the time. One of my favourite things is getting my friends together, sitting with them and watching a big United game, there is always so much emotion and banter!” he said.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday with live action on JioHotstar and Star Sports, as Chahal hopes his boyhood club can build momentum following the international break.

Chahal Recalls Painful Manchester Derby Experience

Recalling the Manchester Derby, Chahal said he believed United could capitalise on Manchester City being reduced to 10 men, only to be left disappointed by the eventual turn of events.

“I watched the Manchester Derby recently. When City went down to ten men, I really felt United would find a way to get the result, and there were moments when it looked like we could take the game. To then see Haaland score and the goal go through that whole VAR drama was painful as a United fan! But that’s football, sometimes you get the result you want and sometimes you don’t,” he said.

Chahal Backs Manchester United To Surprise Critics

Despite the disappointment, Chahal remains confident about United’s ability to turn things around. He also singled out Matheus Cunha for his energy and attacking intent, highlighting the fighting spirit and unpredictability he sees in the current squad.

“What I really like about this United team is the fight and the unpredictability. Matheus Cunha is someone I really admire, the way he plays with such energy, takes on defenders and keeps pushing the players around him. I genuinely believe this team can still surprise people. As a United fan since childhood, I’ll always believe in the team and keep backing them. That’s what being a football fan is all about.”

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‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival
Tags: Premier League 2026-27

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‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival

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‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival
‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival
‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival
‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival
‘They Can Still Surprise People’: Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United For Premier League Revival

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