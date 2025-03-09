‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

India had opted to play all their matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan due to political reasons. However, the overwhelming support from Indian fans transformed the venue into a home-like atmosphere.

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed deep gratitude to the fans after leading his team to a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Despite playing away from home due to political tensions with hosts Pakistan, India found unwavering support from the crowd, which Rohit acknowledged in his post-match speech.

“I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent. It is not our home ground, but they made it our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play, to give them that win was satisfying,” Rohit said after India secured their third Champions Trophy title.

The victory, which saw India chase down 252 in 49 overs, was anchored by Rohit’s commanding 76 off 83 balls. His knock provided stability early in the innings despite consistent breakthroughs by the New Zealand bowlers. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) played crucial supporting roles, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting the winning runs to seal the triumph.

India’s success legacy

India had opted to play all their matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan due to political reasons. However, the overwhelming support from Indian fans transformed the venue into a home-like atmosphere. The win marked India’s third Champions Trophy triumph, following their successes in 2002 and 2013, placing them ahead of Australia’s two titles.

On a sluggish Dubai pitch that favored spinners, New Zealand put India under pressure at 203-5, but Rahul, along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Jadeja, ensured a composed finish. Rohit’s leadership and his acknowledgment of the fans’ role in creating an electrifying atmosphere added emotional depth to India’s historic win.

As celebrations erupted in the stands filled with a sea of blue, Rohit’s heartfelt words highlighted the connection between the team and its supporters, making this victory even more special despite playing away from home.

