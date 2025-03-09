Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

India had opted to play all their matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan due to political reasons. However, the overwhelming support from Indian fans transformed the venue into a home-like atmosphere.

‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma


India captain Rohit Sharma expressed deep gratitude to the fans after leading his team to a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Despite playing away from home due to political tensions with hosts Pakistan, India found unwavering support from the crowd, which Rohit acknowledged in his post-match speech.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent. It is not our home ground, but they made it our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play, to give them that win was satisfying,” Rohit said after India secured their third Champions Trophy title.

The victory, which saw India chase down 252 in 49 overs, was anchored by Rohit’s commanding 76 off 83 balls. His knock provided stability early in the innings despite consistent breakthroughs by the New Zealand bowlers. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) played crucial supporting roles, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting the winning runs to seal the triumph.

India’s success legacy

India had opted to play all their matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan due to political reasons. However, the overwhelming support from Indian fans transformed the venue into a home-like atmosphere. The win marked India’s third Champions Trophy triumph, following their successes in 2002 and 2013, placing them ahead of Australia’s two titles.

On a sluggish Dubai pitch that favored spinners, New Zealand put India under pressure at 203-5, but Rahul, along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Jadeja, ensured a composed finish. Rohit’s leadership and his acknowledgment of the fans’ role in creating an electrifying atmosphere added emotional depth to India’s historic win.

As celebrations erupted in the stands filled with a sea of blue, Rohit’s heartfelt words highlighted the connection between the team and its supporters, making this victory even more special despite playing away from home.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 rohit sharma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? Skipper Denies Rumours After Champions Trophy Triumph

Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? Skipper Denies Rumours After Champions Trophy Triumph

Myles Garrett’s Groundbreaking $40M Per Year Deal Sets NFL Record

Myles Garrett’s Groundbreaking $40M Per Year Deal Sets NFL Record

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Watch: Captain Rohit Lifts The Trophy At ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Watch: Captain Rohit Lifts The Trophy At ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Why Do ICC Champions Trophy Winners Wear The Prestigious White Jacket?

Why Do ICC Champions Trophy Winners Wear The Prestigious White Jacket?

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women