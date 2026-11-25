Sir Clive Lloyd believes the inaugural Test Twenty tournament could help produce the next generation of international cricketers. The legendary former West Indies captain shared his confidence after interacting with young players aged between 13 and 21 in Colombo. Impressed by their cricketing knowledge, curiosity and willingness to learn, Lloyd feels several participants have the potential to represent their countries in the future. The tournament brings together 160 boys and girls from different cricketing nations, giving them an opportunity to compete internationally and learn from some of the biggest names in the sport.

Sir Clive Lloyd Predicts Bright Future For Test Twenty Players

Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to consecutive ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, believes the young cricketers have the qualities required to progress to the international level. His interactions with the participants have left him impressed, particularly their understanding of the game and the questions they have raised.

“Most of them will play for their country,” Lloyd said, backing the youngsters to make their mark in international cricket.

The former West Indies captain also spoke about his conversations with the team captains and other players during informal gatherings. “I spoke to the captains yesterday and the questions were very intelligent. It’s obvious that they want to learn. I still speak to a lot of them at breakfast and social gatherings, and they are very, very knowledgeable. From the questions they have asked and the way they have conducted themselves, I am very impressed,” he added.

“This is a game that has given me my upward mobility and a wonderful life. And to see a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old asking you some very searching questions, I am sure they are on the right track,” Lloyd said.

What Is Test Twenty? All You Need To Know

Test Twenty is a global cricket tournament created to provide emerging players with international exposure and opportunities to learn from experienced cricketers. The initiative is the vision of Founder and CEO Gaurav Bahirvani and features 160 boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 21.

The players are divided into four continental franchises — South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The competition follows a unique mixed-gender format, with playing conditions designed to promote parity between boys and girls. It aims to create a new pathway for young talent while bringing together players from different countries and cultures.