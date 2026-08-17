Thiago Mendes vs Neymar: Vasco Star Snubs Santos Forward’s Handshake Before Vasco vs Santos, Old Feud Reignites | WATCH Video

An awkward handshake snub between veteran Brazilian footballer Neymar and fellow countryman Thiago Mendes surfaced during the Serie A game against Santos on August 17, Monday at the Estadio Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Thiago Mendes refused to shake hands only with Neymar of the Santos team as the two seemingly shared some words between them too.

Is there a feud between Neymar and Thiago Mendes?

There is indeed a rift between the two South American footballers and it dates back to six years ago.

⚽️😳🇧🇷 La reacción de Neymar cuando Thiago Mendes lo ignoró en el momento del saludo protocolar de los equipos. #Brasileirão pic.twitter.com/z9VEmofBvU — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) August 16, 2026







The altercation between Neymar and Thiago Mendes originated following a Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon in 2020. Mendes was dismissed from the game after a tackle that injured Neymar’s ankle. Despite the midfielder’s subsequent public apology, the incident appeared to foster enduring tension between the two players. Neymar’s father also expressed strong disapproval of the challenge, emphasizing the necessity for adequate player protection on the field and highlighting the inherent risks of such tackles. The issue seems to have resurfaced again.

Before the kickoff between Vasco and Santos, tensions were already palpable, escalating further during the pre-match handshakes when Thiago Mendes appeared to deliberately avoid Neymar. Neymar’s official account addressed the incident, while home supporters intensified the atmosphere by donning Neymar-themed masks. The moment was quickly captured on camera and circulated on social media. Jota Amancio, a close associate of Neymar, criticized Mendes online, referencing a well-known Ronaldinho anecdote that suggests players of lesser stature sometimes exhibit larger egos, whereas true superstars tend to be more composed.

Who won the contest between CR Vasco and Santos FC?

As far as the result of the contest between the two sides go, Santos won comfortably by a 3-0 margin but Neymar wasn’t one of the goal-scorers. The goals came from Gabriel Barbosa (68), Willian Arao (77) and Luan Peres (81), sealing a resounding victory for Santos.

As for Neymar, the 34-year-old had declared that he would not be playing in the international football moving forward. The veteran forward had featured for Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 but the five-time world champions had a tearful exit from the 48-team tournament, exiting after a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 encounter.