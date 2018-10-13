Thierry Henry will start managing Monaco with immediate effect and will hope to give a stiff competition to league rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, it will be a monumental task to challenge PSG given the quality of players he will have at his disposal.

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Saturday appointed legendary Frenchman Thierry Henry as the new manager of the club. The 41-year-old will take over the reins from Leonardo Jardim after signing a three-year contract with the French outfit. Henry, who began his professional football career with Monaco, will be joined by Arsenal’s Under-18 head coach Kwame Ampadu at Stade Louis II.

This is going to be the first full-time managing venture for Thierry Henry. Most recently, he served as the under-study of Roberto Martinez at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Belgium football team. He has coached Arsenal youth teams in the past as well.

It has been reported that the Premier League icon rejected a job offer from Bordeaux and was in advanced talks with England’s Championship side Aston Villa but had a last minute change of heart and penned a deal with Monaco.

The Arsenal legend will start managing Monaco with immediate effect and will hope to give a stiff competition to league rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, it will be a monumental task to challenge PSG given the quality of players he will have at his disposal.

While speaking to media on his appointment as Monaco boss, Henry said, “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

Monaco has seen a mass exodus of star players in the past two years which has significantly lessened the quality of the team. From Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva to Thomas Lemar and Fabinho, many top class players have left the squad recently.

However, there is still a lot of young talent at Monaco and if Henry can find a way to hone that talent, it will be a matter of time that he start reaping the rewards of it.

Monaco is currently 18th in Ligue 1 table having won just one in 9 league matches played so far. They are a massive 21 points adrift of table-toppers PSG and it will be interesting to see how Thierry Henry will revive the team. Monaco will return to action on October 20 when they play Strasbourg.

