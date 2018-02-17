Pornstar Amandha Fox popularly known as Polish Venus is helping Serie C division club Vicenza Calcio from extinction. On January 18, her favourite club Vicenza Calcio which is currently in the Serie C division was declared bankrupt. Taking the matter into her hands, the porn star has decided to help the club supporters by paying 10 percent of the sales proceeds of her 2018 calendar. The club which was originally found in 1902 was named Associazione del Calcio.

In the same set of loyal fans comes Amandha Fox, who is playing her part accordingly. The adult movie star has taken the matter into her hands as she recently presented the bankruptcy trustee an offer that they cannot reject. Just like the Godfather in Mario Puzo’s famous trilogy, Amandha Fox has come to aide the Italian club whom she adores. While issuing her statement to Fox, Amandha Fox expressed the love and support she has for the Serie C club Vicenza Calcio. The porn star said that she loves the supporters of Vicenza Calcio and wants to help them.

“I love the Vicenza Calcio fans and I want to help them by paying 10 per cent of the sales proceeds of my 2018 calendar,” Fox was quoted as saying by the Gazzettino. “Some of my fans informed me that the Court of Vicenza has officially declared the bankruptcy of the city’s football team,” she continued in the letter. Fox said that the news of Vicenza Calcio being officially declared bankrupt saddens her because 40 years ago, the same club came second behind Juventus in 1977/78 championship.

“This news saddens me coming as it does exactly 40 years after the Lanerossi finished the 1977/78 championship in second place behind Juventus, so I asked the bankruptcy administrator to be able to pay my modest financial contribution to help the wonderful fans of Vicenza who care about their team,” she added. The club which was originally found in 1902 was named Associazione del Calcio. The Veneto’s oldest club then changed their name to Lanerossi Vicenza.