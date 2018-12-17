India vs Australia: A video of Australian captain Tim Paine has surfaced where he has been found speaking about Indian skipper Virat Kohli and asking Ajinkya Rahane whether he can be liked as a bloke. The video has gone viral on social media, making Kohli fans unhappy.

India is 175 runs away at stumps of the 2nd day to win the second test match against Australia. Team India is 112 at the cost of 5 wickets and the game looks more in the hand of the Australian team at the moment. While all the fans are eagerly waiting for the final day game to start, an interesting video of the Australian captain Tim Paine has surfaced where he has been found sharing some opinion of him about Indian skipper Virat Kohli which might not be liked by millions of fans of the Indian cricket team captain.

Tim Paine views got recorded at the stumps mic when he was speaking to Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane who was leading the team at that moment. In a twitter video which has gone viral on social media, Tim Paine was found asking Ajinkya Rahane that he know that Virat Kohli is your captain but you can’t really like him as a bloke. Tim Paine said this when Virat Kohli had already returned to the pavilion failing to make any impact with his batting in the innings, had no idea what Tim Paine was doing on the ground. Though the Australian captain said this in a lighter tone with a smile on his face, Ajinkya Rahane did not respond to him and kept quiet.

Cricket is said to be a gentlemen’s game but such conversations between players keep happening, however, it is very rare that they get recorded in cameras. So far there is no reaction from any Indian player on Tim Paine’s views about Virat Kohli, however, a reaction from his fans will definitely make some headlines.

