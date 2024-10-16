Thomas Tuchel Appointed As New Boss Of England Football Team

The FA has confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach of the England men’s national team, with Anthony Barry joining as his assistant. FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed confidence in the newly assembled coaching setup, describing Tuchel as “one of the best coaches in the world” and Barry as “one of […]

The FA has confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach of the England men’s national team, with Anthony Barry joining as his assistant. FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed confidence in the newly assembled coaching setup, describing Tuchel as “one of the best coaches in the world” and Barry as “one of the best English coaches” to support him.

Thorough Recruitment Process

Bullingham provided insights into the FA’s recruitment process following Gareth Southgate’s resignation. He stated, “Before the EUROs, we had a contingency plan and outlined exactly the qualities we would be looking for in a coach. Since Gareth resigned, we have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria.”

Tuchel’s Impressive Credentials and Track Record

Bullingham revealed that Tuchel emerged as the standout candidate during their evaluation. “Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive.” Indeed, Tuchel’s coaching résumé is filled with significant accomplishments. He gained international acclaim during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he won the DFB-Pokal in 2017 and nurtured young talent while maintaining a highly competitive team in the Bundesliga and European competitions.

Tuchel’s success continued when he moved to Chelsea in 2021. Within just a few months of taking over, he led the club to victory in the UEFA Champions League, defeating Manchester City in the final. His Chelsea side also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, making Tuchel the first German coach to secure all three of these prestigious titles in quick succession. Under his leadership, Chelsea reached two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final, demonstrating his consistency in bringing teams to the brink of major silverware.

“Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026,” Bullingham said, expressing optimism that Tuchel’s track record of winning major trophies in Europe will translate to success on the international stage for England.

Anthony Barry’s Key Role and Experience

Anthony Barry, who has previously worked alongside Tuchel at Chelsea, brings additional expertise to the England setup. Barry’s international experience is also noteworthy, having served on the coaching staff for the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, and Portugal national teams. Bullingham highlighted Barry’s importance, describing him as a “top English talent” who will complement Tuchel’s leadership with his tactical acumen and knowledge of the international football landscape.

Praise for Interim Coach and Future Plans

Bullingham also expressed gratitude to the interim coach for his role during the transition period. “I would like to thank Lee for stepping up and doing everything we asked of him – he is a very talented coach and a major part of our England pathway.” Lee will now focus on leading the U21s to retain their Euro title in the upcoming summer tournament.

The new coaching team will officially begin their duties in January 2024, and Bullingham believes the future is bright for both the senior and U21 squads. “These are exciting times for England fans at senior and MU21 level, and we look forward to welcoming Thomas and Anthony when they begin work.” The FA is optimistic that Tuchel’s winning mentality and tactical expertise will provide England with their best shot at securing the 2026 World Cup.

