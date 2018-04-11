Ever since leaving the head coach position at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel is out of the job and is looking for the right suitors. He is heavily linked with PSG and Arsenal with the maximum chances of taking over the French club.

Former Borussia Dortmund Thomas Tuchel is out of a job since the summer of 2017, when he was sacked from his position as the head coach of the German club. He is heavily touted to take over the helm of Paris Saint Germain which is expected to be vacated soon as an imminent sacking looms large over incumbent Unai Emery’s head. The German manager is also strongly linked with Arsenal as Arsene Wenger’s future has increasingly become unclear. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday opened about the managerial qualities about his former boss Tuchel amid the rumours.

When asked about Tuchel’s potential move to PSG and how he will be suited there, Aubameyang said, “He’s one of the best coaches that I’ve had. I can’t deny his talent. He could be very good for PSG. If he goes there, we’ll need to see how he manages the dressing room, because I think it’s always hardest at big clubs.”

“Tuchel’s someone a bit crazy, a little like me. You could say that his style is a bit like that of Guardiola. In any case, they play with the same spirit. He likes to keep the ball with a style of play that likes to see the ball move forward, no matter what happens. I think he’s got the stuff. Now, it’ll be up to him to prove it,” added Aubameyang, who moved to Arsenal from Dortmund last winter transfer window.

