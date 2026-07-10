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Home > Sports News > Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition

Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition

England manager Thomas Tuchel has sparked FIFA World Cup 2026 controversy by allowing players to spend time with partners during off-days. The policy has reportedly benefited stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, whose outstanding performances have helped England reach the quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane in frame. Image Credit: X/@England
Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane in frame. Image Credit: X/@England

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 21:16 IST

England National Football Team: It is reported that England manager Thomas Tuchel has introduced a new type of player management at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that allows the squad members intimacy with their respective partners under certain circumstances. This change comes as an example of how Tuchel deals with elite players in a new age, with the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager saying he thinks players should have chances of personal enjoyment outside of football while staying concentrated when it really counts to give the performance they need. It is said that a few England stars, like Jude Bellingham (and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro), and the team captain, Harry Kane (and his wife), have availed this opportunity and spent time together while the team was off-duty.

Thomas Tuchel allows England players to have ‘Sex’ during FIFA World Cup 2026



A report from ‘The Sun’ stated that England squad members are allowed by the German coach, Thomas Tuchel, to get involved physically with their loved ones on days they are not playing matches to keep the team happy and calm in general. It has been seen in sports other than football that having a physical relationship for the players have had a huge impact on the players’ performances. 

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham shine under Thomas Tuchel’s unconventional rule

On the field, the results have definitely made an impact. Kane, among others, has been the best player for England at this competition with six goals and a single assist, while Bellingham’s role has also been important as he has managed four goals and an assist. With Kane, Bellingham are two of the best performers of the Three Lions at the World Cup at the moment. 

The unconventional methods of Tuchel have divided opinions amongst football fans; some are asking about the rule that has been broken, while others claim that players need to protect their mental well-being and personal balance to give positive performance.

The England manager seems to have placed a high value on accountability and trust, allowing his players to take time off from preparing for games but upholding boundaries on crucial days.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England vs Norway Quarter-Final Preview

England and Norway will clash for a FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal spot on Saturday when they face each other in a thrilling quarter-final match that is arguably one of the most exciting games in the competition. England, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, have defeated Mexico and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Norway have made a surprise run to this stage by defeating Brazil and Ivory Coast. One of the big storylines for this game will be the clash of the two most effective top scorers of football at this level, as Kane tries to contain Haaland or the other way around. Both teams will have the chance, as they have very good offensive lineups and semi-final qualification is on the line. A very hotly contested and technically high game will be the fans’ treat.

Also Read: Moroccan Migrants Riot in London Minutes After 0-2 Defeat to France In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal | WATCH VIDEO

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Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition
Tags: England National Football TeamEngland vs NorwayEngland World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Harry KaneJude BellinghamThomas TuchelThree Lions

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Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition

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Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition
Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition
Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition
Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition

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