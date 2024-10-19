Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

The largest season of United We Play (UWP) attracted over 15,000 aspiring Indian footballers from 18 cities, culminating in a grand finale in Chandigarh featuring Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Among the participants, three Indian footballers earned the incredible opportunity to train at Old Trafford, famously known as the 'Theatre of Dreams.'

The largest season of United We Play (UWP) saw participation from over 15,000 aspiring Indian footballers across 18 cities, culminating in a grand finale in Chandigarh with Manchester United legend Gary Neville in attendance. Three Indian Footballers among them got the golden opportunity to train in the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ Old Trafford.

Winners of United We Play

In the finale, five young footballers—PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), Mohd Ayan (Lucknow), Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar (Nepal), and Chanason Chaiyatham (Bangkok)—were crowned winners in the fourth edition of UWP, a grassroots initiative by Apollo Tyres in partnership with Manchester United. These talented players will receive a unique opportunity to visit Old Trafford for a matchday experience, training sessions with coaches from the Manchester United Soccer School, and interactions with club legends.

Encouraging Young Talent

UWP is designed to promote young football talent by providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and motivating aspiring players to continue pursuing the sport while introducing them to global training methodologies.

Gary Neville’s Legacy

Gary Neville, considered one of the greatest right-backs in football history, enjoyed a stellar career with Manchester United, securing eight English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. A one-club player, Neville made 602 appearances for United and represented England 85 times over a 12-year international career.

Neville’s Remarks at the Finale

At the UWP finale, Neville expressed his delight at the dedication and passion for football among young Indian players, stating, “Investing in youth development is extremely important, and I am very pleased to see the efforts of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in having built this platform, which encourages the youth to pursue their passion for football.”

He congratulated the young winners, adding, “I am sure that the experience that they will have at the iconic Old Trafford will be memories of a lifetime.”

Growth of the UWP Program

The fourth edition of United We Play launched in Kolkata in December of the previous year, with former Manchester United and French footballer Louis Saha kicking off the initiative.

Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial, India and SAARC at Apollo Tyres Ltd, expressed pride in the program’s growth, saying, “It gives us immense pleasure to see the United We Play programme grow bigger and better year after year. Through this initiative, which is in its fourth year, Apollo Tyres is committed to grow the game of football and help young emerging talent to express themselves.” He also thanked Manchester United for their collaboration and congratulated the deserving winners.

Expanded Reach of UWP

The fourth edition of UWP was the most extensive yet, reaching 18 cities across India and engaging over 15,000 young footballers. More than 100 coaches participated in virtual training sessions from the Manchester United Soccer Schools, ensuring the training methods reached every participant. The initiative also expanded to cities in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, including Kathmandu, Bangkok, Dhaka, and Dubai.

Read More : Guardiola Reflects On Future Amid England Job Speculation