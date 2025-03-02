Throwback: When Australia Crushed India And Silenced A Billion Fans In 2023 World Cup Final

Team India is set to face the Aussies in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4 in Dubai, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. After a dominant 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final Group A match, Rohit Sharma’s side secured the top spot in the group, earning them a semifinal showdown against the reigning world champions.

This clash carries extra significance, as India will be looking for redemption after their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on home soil.

India’s Road to the Semifinals

India’s journey in the Champions Trophy has been strong, with crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel helping them post a competitive 249-run total against New Zealand. But it was Varun Chakravarthy’s sensational five-wicket haul that turned the game in India’s favor, restricting the Kiwis to 205 and sealing a convincing win.

With this victory, India topped Group A and set up a semifinal clash with Australia, who advanced after a washout in their last group-stage match.

A Painful Throwback: Australia’s Triumph in the 2023 World Cup Final

While India has been in formidable form, memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad still linger. A packed Narendra Modi Stadium, filled with passionate Indian fans, witnessed a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia.

Batting first, India struggled on a slow surface, managing only 240 runs in 50 overs, with Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) making key contributions. Australia’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc (3/55) and Pat Cummins (2/34), stifled India’s batting lineup.

Australia’s chase had a shaky start at 47/3, but a stunning 137-run knock from Travis Head and a composed 58 from Marnus Labuschagne guided them to victory. The win secured Australia’s record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title, leaving India and its fans heartbroken.

India’s Chance for Redemption

As India prepares to face Australia again, this time in the Champions Trophy semifinal, Rohit Sharma’s men will be eager to settle the score. The team has evolved since their World Cup defeat, with players like Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel stepping up alongside seasoned campaigners like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, Australia will be brimming with confidence, knowing they have beaten India in high-pressure knockout games before. Their ability to rise to the occasion, as seen in the 2023 final, makes them a formidable opponent.

