Real Madrid anchor man Cristiano Ronaldo has warned La Liga holders that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is still very much in the balance. Despite 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Madrid’s Champions League tie is far from getting over for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo thinks his side’s crucial win at home cannot single-handedly define the tie as PSG are very dominant side when playing at home. Mentioning their previous exploits, the Ligue 1 giants thrashed Bundesliga giants and four times Champions League winners Bayern Munich at Parc Des Princes in group stages.

Ronaldo who got Madrid level pegging at the stroke of halftime by successfully converting his penalty appreciated the Madrid fans who were consistently behind the home side. “The fans have helped us a lot and we felt their warmth. It has to be that way,” Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters. The 33-year old then congratulated left-back Marcelo who secured Madrid’s triumph over PSG at Bernabeu. Ronaldo said Marcelo’s goal was very important. “Marcelo’s goal was very important, he played a good match and he deserved it,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

Speaking about his performance, Ronaldo said it is always special to win important clashes in this fashion. Madrid had to come from behind to beat Unai Emery’s side 3-1 last night. “When goals are scored and your team wins, it is always special. Today it started and I scored two,” Ronaldo said. With his two decisive strikes, Ronaldo also became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for Real Madrid. “The tie is not over yet. We have to go to Paris to win and to score goals, to be calm and to qualify for the next phase,” Ronaldo added.