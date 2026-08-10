Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has confirmed that he will not feature for Mumbay FC in the ongoing 135th IndianOil Durand Cup after a last-minute professional commitment forced him to withdraw from the club’s upcoming fixture in Shillong.

Shroff was included in Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup squad on July 28, raising the possibility that the actor could make his competitive debut for the club during the tournament. However, the 36-year-old revealed that he will be unable to travel to Shillong for Mumbai FC’s clash against Nongkseh SS & CC.

The possibility of Shroff making an appearance had previously been raised by Mumbay FC co-owner Zoheb Amrani, who indicated that the actor could potentially feature in one of the team’s group-stage matches in Shillong.

However, those plans have now been put on hold. In a video shared by Mumbay FC on its official Instagram account, Shroff addressed his absence and expressed his disappointment at missing the opportunity.

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said.

Despite being unavailable for the fixture, Shroff reiterated his commitment to supporting the club and its players. He also highlighted the potential of young Indian footballers and stressed the importance of providing them with opportunities to develop.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to support you guys to the best of my capability. There’s so much young talent, and with the right support and opportunities, I truly believe Indian football can do wonders,” said Shroff.

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was established in 2024. His involvement has extended beyond his role as a co-owner, with the actor regularly participating in the Mumbai District League and joining the club’s training sessions.

His long-standing interest in football had fuelled hopes that he could eventually make his professional debut for Mumbay FC. Being named in the Durand Cup squad appeared to bring that possibility closer, although his latest work commitment means fans will have to wait longer to see him in competitive action.

Mumbay FC will now prepare for their Shillong fixture without their high-profile squad member. For Shroff, the immediate focus will be on continuing to support the team away from the pitch while balancing his football ambitions with his acting commitments.

His withdrawal is another reminder of the unusual nature of Mumbai FC’s project, which has combined established football talent with Shroff’s growing involvement in the sport.