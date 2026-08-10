LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Tiger Shroff has confirmed he will miss Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup clash against Nongkseh SS & CC due to a last-minute work commitment, delaying his competitive debut.

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbai FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment. Photo X
Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbai FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 23:43 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has confirmed that he will not feature for Mumbay FC in the ongoing 135th IndianOil Durand Cup after a last-minute professional commitment forced him to withdraw from the club’s upcoming fixture in Shillong.

Shroff was included in Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup squad on July 28, raising the possibility that the actor could make his competitive debut for the club during the tournament. However, the 36-year-old revealed that he will be unable to travel to Shillong for Mumbai FC’s clash against Nongkseh SS & CC.

You Might Be Interested In

The possibility of Shroff making an appearance had previously been raised by Mumbay FC co-owner Zoheb Amrani, who indicated that the actor could potentially feature in one of the team’s group-stage matches in Shillong.

However, those plans have now been put on hold. In a video shared by Mumbay FC on its official Instagram account, Shroff addressed his absence and expressed his disappointment at missing the opportunity.

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said.

Despite being unavailable for the fixture, Shroff reiterated his commitment to supporting the club and its players. He also highlighted the potential of young Indian footballers and stressed the importance of providing them with opportunities to develop.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to support you guys to the best of my capability. There’s so much young talent, and with the right support and opportunities, I truly believe Indian football can do wonders,” said Shroff.

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was established in 2024. His involvement has extended beyond his role as a co-owner, with the actor regularly participating in the Mumbai District League and joining the club’s training sessions.

His long-standing interest in football had fuelled hopes that he could eventually make his professional debut for Mumbay FC. Being named in the Durand Cup squad appeared to bring that possibility closer, although his latest work commitment means fans will have to wait longer to see him in competitive action.

Mumbay FC will now prepare for their Shillong fixture without their high-profile squad member. For Shroff, the immediate focus will be on continuing to support the team away from the pitch while balancing his football ambitions with his acting commitments.

His withdrawal is another reminder of the unusual nature of Mumbai FC’s project, which has combined established football talent with Shroff’s growing involvement in the sport.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment
Tags: 135th Durand Cupdurand cup 2026Durand Cup ShillongIndian FootballMumbai FCMumbai FC Durand CupMumbai FC squadMumbai FC vs Nongksehtiger shrofftiger shroff durand cuptiger shroff footballTiger Shroff football debutTiger Shroff latest newsTiger Shroff Mumbai FCTiger Shroff Mumbai FC debutZoheb Amrani

RELATED News

Hardik Pandya’s IPL Future Uncertain; Mumbai Indians Yet To Decide Amid KKR, CSK Interest: Report

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Classic During Surgery, Shares Video From OT: ‘The Joy Of Music’

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment
Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment
Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment
Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

QUICK LINKS