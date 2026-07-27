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Home > Sports News > Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report

Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report

Tiger Shroff has reportedly been registered in Mumbay FC's Durand Cup squad and could make his competitive football debut in the club's final group-stage match.

Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut Bollywood Star Registered In Mumbay FC Squad: Report. Photo X
Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut Bollywood Star Registered In Mumbay FC Squad: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 19:27 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff could soon swap movie sets for the football pitch after reportedly being registered as a player in Mumbay FC’s squad for the ongoing 135th Durand Cup. If he takes the field, the actor will mark a unique crossover between Indian cinema and professional football.

According to reports, the 36-year-old has been training consistently with the Mumbai-based club in recent weeks and is expected to feature in the team’s final group-stage fixture. While an official confirmation is still awaited, sources indicate that Shroff has completed his registration and remains in contention for selection.

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“Tiger has registered with the team and is most likely to make an appearance in the final group-stage match. He has been training regularly with the squad. Mumbay FC will travel to Shillong on July 30 for their group-stage fixtures,” a source was quoted as saying by RevSportz.

Shroff’s association with Mumbay FC is not a recent development. The actor officially launched the club in 2024 and has since served as its brand ambassador, regularly promoting its activities and supporting its long-term vision of developing football in India.

Over the past two seasons, Mumbay FC has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-rising clubs. The side won the inaugural Maharashtra State Club League Championship before producing an impressive campaign in I-League 3, finishing third to secure qualification for the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time in its history.

The club has been drawn in Group E alongside Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club and Langsning FC. All of Mumbay FC’s group-stage matches will be played in Shillong after the squad departs on July 30.

Should Shroff make his competitive debut, he will join a growing list of Bollywood personalities associated with Indian football. Actor John Abraham, co-owner of NorthEast United FC, has enjoyed notable success after seeing his club lift the previous two editions of the Durand Cup.

Established in 1888, the Durand Cup is recognised as Asia’s oldest football tournament and the third oldest in the world. Originally introduced as a recreational competition for British military personnel stationed in India, it has evolved into one of the country’s most prestigious domestic tournaments.

The competition now features clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League and the armed forces. Teams compete in a round-robin group stage before the best performers advance to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final.

While Shroff is widely known for his action films and exceptional fitness, a competitive appearance in the Durand Cup would mark an entirely new chapter in his sporting journey and add another intriguing storyline to this year’s tournament.

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Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report
Tags: durand cup 2026Indian Footballmumbay fctiger shrofftiger shroff durand cuptiger shroff footballtiger shroff mumbay fc

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Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report

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Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report
Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report
Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report
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