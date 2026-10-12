Tilak Varma Creates This T20I Record For India, Joins Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Tilak Varma T20I Record: India vice-captain Tilak Varma reached a major milestone in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore, becoming the fifth Indian fielder to register 50 catches in men’s T20 internationals. The achievement puts him alongside Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, while his catching efficiency has also drawn attention.

Tilak reached the landmark during India’s 14-run victory over West Indies on Sunday, October 11. Although his innings ended in an unusual run-out, the match proved memorable for the left-hander’s contribution in the field. His record of reaching 50 catches in 68 T20I appearances places him among the most efficient fielders in the format.

Tilak Varma Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In India’s 50-Catch Club

Tilak’s latest achievement puts him in distinguished company among Indian players. Rohit Sharma remains at the top of the country’s list with 65 catches, followed by Hardik Pandya with 64. Suryakumar Yadav has taken 58 catches, while Kohli has 54.

Most Outfield Catches For India In Men’s T20Is:

Rohit Sharma — 65

Hardik Pandya — 64

Suryakumar Yadav — 58

Virat Kohli — 54

Tilak Varma — 50

Tilak’s numbers are particularly notable because he has reached the mark in fewer appearances than several established names on the list. His catches-per-innings ratio of 0.757 is the highest among Indian players with at least 50 outfield catches in men’s T20Is.

At the international level, only UAE cricketer Muhammad Waseem stands ahead of him in this category, with 76 catches from 99 appearances and a reported ratio of 0.767.

Did you know? 🤔 Of the 34 players to have taken at least 50 outfield catches in Men’s T20Is, Tilak Varma’s catches per innings ratio of 0.757 is bettered only by UAE’s Muhammad Waseem (0.767 – 76 catches in 99 outings) https://t.co/QwScHdmfxo — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 12, 2026







Unusual Run-Out Overshadows Tilak’s Knock Against West Indies

The milestone came during a match that also featured a confusing moment involving Tilak and Axar Patel. During the 17th over, both batters appeared to expect a boundary after Kamil Pooran stopped the ball near the rope.

The pair completed a run and exchanged a fist bump, but Pooran had kept the ball in play. Gudakesh Motie collected the return and broke the stumps at the bowler’s end, with the third umpire confirming Tilak’s run-out. Tilak departed for 28 off 16 balls, striking four boundaries.

India Take 2-1 Lead In Five-Match T20I Series

India posted 223 before restricting West Indies to 209/7. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 69 off 30 balls, while Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets and Naman Dhir picked up two.

The 14-run win gave India a 2-1 advantage in the series, with two matches remaining. For Tilak, the result brought both a significant fielding milestone and an unusual dismissal on the same evening.