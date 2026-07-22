Tilak Varma Responds To Strike-Rate Criticism Ahead Of Zimbabwe Series: ‘I Do Whatever Is Required For The Team’

India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has addressed criticism surrounding his strike rate, insisting that his approach with the bat is dictated by match situations and the needs of the team rather than personal milestones.

The left-handed batter came under scrutiny following India’s disappointing T20I tour of Ireland and England, where the Men in Blue failed to register a single victory across seven matches. Despite being entrusted with the vice-captaincy role ahead of senior players such as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Tilak struggled for consistency and often faced questions about the tempo of his innings.

Speaking ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Mumbai Indians star defended his batting style and explained that different conditions and match scenarios require different methods.

“In this game, you have to bat in different places, and especially in such conditions, it’s not easy. At the same time, I always say that I do whatever is required for the team. If I have to grind it out and play for the team, I do. If I have to hit from ball number one, then I do that. So at that time, in the conditions of the team, if you look at it, from Ireland to England, you always had four to five wickets falling inside the powerplay or the first 10 overs,”

Tilak’s comments come after a challenging tour in which India’s batting unit frequently found itself under pressure. Early collapses became a recurring theme, forcing middle-order batters to focus on rebuilding innings rather than attacking from the outset.

Although the 23-year-old attracted criticism for a dip in his strike rate during certain matches, he still produced some notable performances. Across seven T20 Internationals against Ireland and England, Tilak scored 178 runs at an average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 131.85. He also registered two half-centuries during the tour.

One of his standout knocks came in the final T20I against England, where he smashed a quickfire 53 off just 25 deliveries. The innings showcased the aggressive intent that has made him one of India’s most exciting white-ball prospects.

India will now look to put their disappointing UK tour behind them when they face Zimbabwe in the upcoming T20I series. Captain Shreyas Iyer will be aiming to secure his first series victory as India’s T20I skipper, while Tilak will hope to silence his critics with impactful performances and help the team return to winning ways.