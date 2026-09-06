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Home > Sports News > Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heated Clash: East Zone youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came close to another half-century before being dismissed for 44 against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday (Sep 6). The 15-year-old batter's innings also featured a brief exchange with South Zone captain Tilak Varma, who appeared to sledge the teenage sensation before both players were later seen laughing about the incident. The moment has since gone viral on social media, with netizens reacting to Tilak's remarks.

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Heated Clash Goes Viral During Duleep Trophy Final, Netizens React
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Heated Clash Goes Viral During Duleep Trophy Final, Netizens React

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 14:37 IST

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Heated Clash: East Zone youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came close to another half-century before being dismissed for 44 against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday (Sep 6). The 15-year-old batter’s innings also featured a brief exchange with South Zone captain Tilak Varma, who appeared to sledge the teenage sensation before both players were later seen laughing about the incident. The moment has since gone viral on social media, with netizens reacting to Tilak’s remarks.

Tilak Varma Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi started his innings aggressively and took on India’s experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj during his stay at the crease. During the innings, a video captured Tilak Varma apparently sledging the young batter. Tilak could be heard saying, “Kya yaar ye vice-captain?”

The exchange did not appear to escalate, with Tilak and Sooryavanshi seen laughing shortly after the incident. However, the moment attracted considerable attention online, with several fans expressing their displeasure at seeing the South Zone captain adopt such a tactic against the 15-year-old batter.

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Incident Goes Viral

The brief exchange between Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quickly became a talking point during the Duleep Trophy final. While the interaction appeared light-hearted between the two players, the video sparked debate among cricket fans online, particularly because of Sooryavanshi’s age and his impressive performances in the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed For 44

Sooryavanshi eventually missed out on another fifty as Chama V Milind dismissed him for 44. The youngster struck five fours and a six during his innings before returning to the pavilion.

His opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran produced an impressive 72-run knock from 86 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six. Easwaran adopted an aggressive approach after watching Sooryavanshi’s attacking stroke play but was eventually run out for 72.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Duleep Trophy Semi-Final

Sooryavanshi entered the Duleep Trophy final after a sensational performance in the semi-final. He broke a 57-year-old record by becoming the youngest batter to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy.

The teenager came close to scoring a century in the first innings of the semi-final before being dismissed for 92 off 81 balls. He followed that with a 40-run knock from 42 deliveries in the second innings.

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Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video
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Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

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