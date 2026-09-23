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Home > Sports News > Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

With a change of guard as far as the chief selector of the men's team is concerned, there could also be a alteration in the leadership position of the T20I side.

Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report. (Photo Credits: X)
Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 21:50 IST

With a change of guard as far as the chief selector of the men’s team is concerned, there could also be a alteration in the leadership position of the T20I side. While Shreyas Iyer’s position as the T20I captain looks secure, Tilak Varma’s spot as the vice-captain could be in danger. The management is now in favour to give the vice-captain’s spot to the SunRisers Hyderabad star, if reports are to be believed.

Who is the favourite to replace Tilak Varma as Team India’s T20I captain?

With Tilak’s returns with the bat not being up to the mark in the last few T20Is, the management reportedly is looking at replacing him as Shreyas Iyer’s deputy. While the left-handed batter played a vital role in the Men in Blue’s Asia Cup 2025 victory, he has struggled to bat with the required tempo in T20 cricket in the last few matches. Meanwhile, a journalist from News24 has reported that Abhishek Sharma has emerged has the favourite to replace Tilak as the T20I vice-captain and the deputy to Iyer.

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Abhishek, who is the No.2 ICC ranked T20I batter, had served as Ishan Kishan’s deputy in IPL 2026 for the SunRisers Hyderabad when the latter captained the franchise due to Pat Cummins’ injury.

Can Team India defend their gold medal in Asian Games 2026?

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would be keen to defend their gold medal in the Asian Games 2026 cricket competition. Team India will play the second quarter-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin in Japan on September 29, Tuesday. As arguably the best side in Asia, Shreyas Iyer and co. will be firm favourites to clinch the gold medal, following the footsteps of their female counterpart.

India’s Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam

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Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026team indiatilak-varma

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Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

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Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

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Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report
Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report
Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report
Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report
Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

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