Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' think tank, along with skipper Hardik Pandya, faced heavy trolling over the shocking and bizarre decision to retire out Tilak Verma during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya


Mumbai Indians’ think tank, along with skipper Hardik Pandya, faced heavy trolling over the shocking and bizarre decision to retire out Tilak Verma during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants. However, it has now been revealed that the controversial call was not made by captain Hardik Pandya, but by someone else within the Mumbai Indians’ management.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene Owns Up to the Call

In a surprising twist, Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene stepped forward to claim full responsibility for retiring Tilak Verma out during a crucial moment in the run chase.

Tilak, who was brought in as an impact substitute, managed 25 runs off 23 balls before being retired out in the penultimate over of the innings.

Jayawardene justified his decision by stating that Tilak, despite being in the middle for a while, was unable to time the ball well. The coach felt it was better to bring in a fresh batter to make the most of the final overs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Tilak batted well for us when we lost that (third) wicket and that partnership with Surya. He wanted to get going but just couldn’t and waited till the last few overs hoping; because you spent some time, you should have been able to get that hit out of the way. But I felt that in the end, I just needed someone fresh to have a go when he was struggling. These things happen in cricket, and it was not nice to take him out, but I had to do that. That was a tactical decision at that point,” Jayawardene said during the post-match press conference.

Hardik Pandya’s Redemption With the Ball

While the unusual retire-out call stirred controversy, Hardik Pandya found redemption through his bowling performance.

Though he failed to make an impact with the bat, Hardik roared back with the ball, producing a career-best T20 spell.

He grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket — an achievement that also made him the first IPL captain to take a five-for.

“With the experience that he has, he realised that this [bowling slow and back of length] is what he probably needs to do because we did leak too many runs in the powerplay. We just needed to take a bit of pace off, which we should have done in the powerplay as well. I think that’s why these guys are experienced; they adapt to conditions pretty well, see what the opportunities present, and he definitely, with the ball, he pulled the game back for us and gave us a pretty decent chance of chasing this total,” Jayawardene added.

Hardik’s figures of 5/36 included big names like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller.

He returned to bowl the final over and cleaned up Akash Deep to finish his impressive spell, giving MI a fighting chance in what had been a tough chase.

ALSO READ: Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

 

Filed under

hardik pandya LSG Mahela Jayawardene MI vs LSG Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma

Sri Lanka Has A Special P

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...
newsx

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka
newsx

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh
Shocking Truth: LinkedIn

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups
newsx

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance
newsx

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Entertainment

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture