Tim David Appears To Challenge Usman Tariq’s Action Following Controversial Dismissal: WATCH Viral Video

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s unconventional bowling action once again became a talking point after Australia batter Tim David appeared to question its legality following his dismissal during The Hundred.

The incident occurred during Trent Rockets’ clash against Birmingham Phoenix when David was dismissed by Tariq after edging a fuller delivery outside off stump to the wicketkeeper. Moments after the dismissal, the Australian all-rounder was seen in discussion with the umpire, seemingly indicating that the delivery should have been called a no-ball because of concerns over Tariq’s bowling action.

David also briefly gestured as if he wanted to review the decision before deciding against it. With the on-field umpire satisfied that the delivery was legal, play continued and the Australian walked back to the pavilion.

The episode has once again brought attention to Tariq’s bowling action, which has been under scrutiny for the past few seasons in domestic and international cricket.

Tim David becomes the latest player to question Usman Tariq’s bowling action. pic.twitter.com/v72MgIHrqN — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) July 25, 2026







According to MCC Law 21.2, a delivery is considered fair provided the bowler does not throw the ball. Once the bowling arm reaches shoulder height during the delivery stride, the elbow must not be partially or completely straightened before the ball is released. The striker’s-end umpire is primarily responsible for judging whether a delivery is fair, although the bowler’s-end umpire also has the authority to call a no-ball if they believe the ball has been thrown.

David’s reaction suggested he believed Tariq’s delivery did not comply with those laws. However, the umpire did not share that view, and the wicket stood.

This is not the first time Tariq’s bowling action has generated controversy. During the 2024 Pakistan Super League, on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth reported the spinner for a suspect bowling action to the match referee. His action came under scrutiny again in the 2025 PSL, when he was once more reported by the on-field officials.

Earlier this year, another Australian cricketer, Cameron Green, also appeared to question Tariq’s action during the second T20I against Pakistan. After being dismissed by the spinner, Green mimicked a baseball-style throwing motion, a gesture widely interpreted as a reference to Tariq’s unusual bowling action.

While there has been no indication from the match officials during The Hundred that Tariq’s latest spell breached the laws of the game, Tim David’s visible reaction has once again reignited debate over the Pakistan spinner’s action. With previous reports already on record, the spotlight is likely to remain firmly on Tariq whenever he takes the ball.