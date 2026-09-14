Tim Southee Sacked From England’s Coaching Staff? Former New Zealand Great Joins Star-Studded Commentary Panel Ahead Of IND vs NZ Series

Former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee may have been sacked as England’s bowling coach, with their staff going through a revamp after the series loss to the Kiwis in the home summer. With India set to tour New Zealand for an all-format series, Southee has been named in the star-studded commentary panel as the list got unveiled on September 14, Monday.

IND vs NZ: Tim Southee joins a list of high-profile former cricketers in the commentary panel

The 37-year-old, who once forged one of the most lethal new-ball partnerships with left-arm seamer Trent Boult, is one of the biggest match-winners New Zealand have produced. Having played 107 Tests, 161 ODIs and 126 T20Is, the Whangarei-born cricketer grabbed 776 international wickets. The veteran also played a critical role in the Kiwis’ 3-0 demolition of India in their backyard in 2024, marking it as their biggest Test series win in their history. In May 2025, Southee joined England’s camp as the Specialist Skills Consultant (bowling coach) on a short-term basis but continued to stay beyond that too. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) may have relieved him from the role. Below are the star-studded names included in the commentary panel for India’s tour of New Zealand:

Ian Smith, Ravi Shastri, Stephen Fleming, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Lea Tahuhu and Russel Arnold.

IND vs NZ: Can Team India topple New Zealand in their own backyard?

Meanwhile, the sub-continent nation face an enormous task to topple the Black Caps in their backyard. Team India will have revenge on their minds, given New Zealand beat them in both Test and ODI series the last time they visited their country. With the Test series set to be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC), it will carry enormous significance, especially for India, who can be eliminated out of the WTC final contention even with one defeat.

The tour of New Zealand will also likely mark the final one in the country for the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With the 2027 World Cup a little more than a year away, the veteran pair will want to make the most of the five-game ODI series.