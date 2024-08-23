Tim Southee: Test Cricket Still Closest To My Heart Despite Emergence Of Shorter Formats

Tim Southee, New Zealand’s seasoned fast bowler and Test captain, has reaffirmed his deep affection for Test cricket, declaring it the format he holds “closest to the heart.” Despite the increasing popularity of T20 leagues, Southee has managed to remain committed to the longer format of the game, emphasizing its importance over the shorter versions.

“Format-wise, I think Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me and the format I hold closest to the heart,” Southee said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

New Zealand’s upcoming cricket calendar is packed, especially in the subcontinent. They are set to play six Tests in Asia, starting with a one-off match against Afghanistan in India on September 9. This will be followed by a two-match series against Sri Lanka and a three-match series against India. The Kiwis will then return home to host England for three more Tests later in the year.

As New Zealand prepares for this rigorous schedule, there have been discussions about team composition and the possibility of resting key players like Southee to manage workloads and optimize team performance based on playing conditions.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has hinted at possibly leaving Southee out of the playing XI in some Asian games to accommodate more spinners, a common strategy in subcontinental conditions where spin bowling often plays a crucial role. Despite being the Test captain for the series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Southee himself is open to stepping aside if the conditions demand it.

“I think it’s just natural when you come to this part of the world,” Southee said.

“Obviously, spin plays a big part [in Asia], but ideally, I’d like to play all the Test matches available, I love Test cricket, but I understand there’s balance to the side and obviously it’s not easy as a pace bowler to be able to play nine Test matches in the next few months. So there’s a lot of Test cricket so it’s all about managing the workloads. But for me, as long as you’re fit and ready to go, then I’d like to play every game.” he added.

He acknowledged the importance of balancing player workload, especially with nine Tests on the horizon.

To support this spin-friendly approach, New Zealand has included five spin-bowling options for the first three Tests in Asia. The squad features Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips, many of whom bring all-round abilities, adding flexibility to the team’s selection.

This strategy will allow the team management to adapt the playing XI based on the specific conditions they encounter during the series.

Southee and Stead have had candid discussions about the team’s balance and the possibility of the captain not playing in every match if conditions heavily favour spin.

“Yeah, I guess it was a conversation we (Stead and I) had in case that it becomes something that we have to look at,” Southee said.

“I think, like I said, we’ve got six Test matches in the subcontinent. Balance to your side is something you talk about, but yeah, it may happen, it may not happen, but it’s just something that we’ve talked about, that if it does happen, then we’re across it. So, yeah, I’d love to play every Test match, but you look at workloads and you look at the best sides for the Test match and that’s how you come up with your team,” Southee remarked.

“I think you look at picking your best side for that Test match no matter where you are in the world and so I think that’s just true wherever you go. You decide to win over the five days. So we’ve got a lot of cricket in the subcontinent, six Test matches and then three Test matches back home,” Southee added.

Interestingly, Southee has found success in the subcontinent despite its challenges for fast bowlers. His career-best Test figures came in India in 2012 when he claimed 7 for 64 in Bengaluru.

His performance in Asia is impressive, with a bowling average of 26.50 across 17 Tests, slightly better than his overall career average of 29.61. His last visit to India included a memorable five-wicket haul in Kanpur, demonstrating his ability to adapt and perform in spin-dominated conditions.

As New Zealand embarks on their subcontinent journey, Southee’s experience and leadership will be pivotal. His commitment to Test cricket, combined with a flexible approach to team strategy, will be crucial in navigating the challenges of the coming months.

(With inputs from ANI)